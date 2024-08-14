Quantcast
Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Germany Issues Arrest Warrant for ‘Volodymyr Z’ over Nord Stream Bombing

'Authorities could not detain him because he crossed the border from Poland into Ukraine in early July...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAGerman prosecutors have issued a first arrest warrant in their investigation into the undersea explosions in 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, according to a media report Wednesday.

Prosecutors in neighboring Poland said they received a warrant for a Ukrainian man, but that he left the country before he could be arrested.

German public broadcaster ARD, the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the weekly Die Zeit said in a joint report that federal prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant in June against a Ukrainian man believed to have resided until recently in Poland. The report, which did not cite sources, identified the man as Volodymyr Z. The President of Ukraine is, of course, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The German federal prosecutor’s office said it doesn’t comment on media reports or on arrest warrants.

However, the Polish national prosecutor’s office confirmed that district prosecutors in Warsaw received a European arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen named Volodymyr Z. from German authorities in June, without specifying what he was accused of.

It said that authorities could not detain him because he crossed the border from Poland into Ukraine in early July.

Explosions on Sept, 26, 2022, damaged the pipelines, which were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The damage added to tensions over the war in Ukraine as European countries moved to wean themselves off Russian energy sources. Who was responsible for the sabotage remains a mystery and investigators have been tight-lipped about their findings so far.

Swedish and Danish authorities closed their investigations in February, leaving the German prosecutors’ case as the sole probe.

The blasts happened as Europe attempted to wean itself off Russian energy sources following the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which was Russia’s main natural gas supply route to Germany until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August 2022.

They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service because Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February of that year.

Russia has accused the U.S. of staging the explosions, a charge Washington denies. The pipelines were long a target of criticism by the U.S. and some of its allies, who warned that they posed a risk to Europe’s energy security by increasing dependence on Russian gas.

In March 2023, German media reported that a pro-Ukraine group was involved in the sabotage. However, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh has put forward a convincing case that the Nord Stream attack was a CIA operation.

Officials said last year that investigators found traces of undersea explosives in samples taken from a yacht that was searched as part of the probe.

German government spokesperson Wolfgang Büchner declined to comment on the reported warrant Wednesday, referring questions to federal prosecutors. But he said that clearing up what happened has the “highest priority.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Says He’ll Return to Butler, Where He Was Nearly Assassinated, in October
Next article
The Dumbest Ideas in Economics and Why Sound Money Still Matters

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com