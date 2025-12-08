Trump Says He Regrets Pardoning Democrat Now Seeking Reelection

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump expressed buyer’s remorse Sunday after pardoning embattled Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat now threatening the Republican Party’s House majority.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump blasted Cuellar for not switching to the Republican Party before re-election. He wrote that by running as a Democrat, Cuellar is “continuing to work with the same Radical Left Scum that just weeks before wanted him and his wife to spend the rest of their lives in Prison – And probably still do!”

The president described the decision as a “lack of LOYALTY” and added that it is “something that Texas Voters, and Henry’s daughters, will not like.” He concluded with a warning: “Oh’ well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump is LIVID that Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar is running for reelection as a DEMOCRAT DESPITE Trump’s pardon “NO MORE MR NICE GUY!” “Only a short time after signing the Pardon, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that he will be “running” for Congress… pic.twitter.com/ODUwtMmeDt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 7, 2025

The remarks came after Cuellar announced on Dec. 3 that he would seek reelection as a Democrat. This was the same day Trump issued the pardon.

The decision shocked many, including Trump, likely because Cuellar had previously accused President Biden of retaliating with the federal indictment after Cuellar criticized the administration’s open-border policies.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Cuellar defended his choice, claiming his record is bipartisan and that he votes with Republicans more often than some Republican members of Congress.

Cuellar’s claims of bipartisanship may do little to alter the political math ahead of the 2026 midterms. If he wins, his seat will count toward the party’s total in the House, potentially allowing Democrats to retain control of the Speaker’s office, committee leadership and subpoena powers.

BARTIROMO: Have you considered switching parties? CUELLAR: Look, I'm a Democrat BARTIROMO: Okay, but Trump is out with a new Truth Social saying saying, "next time, no more Mr Nice Guy" CUELLAR: I was at church this morning praying for the president pic.twitter.com/HARVhWqG9W — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2025

House Majority Leader Mike Johnson and NRCC Chair Richard Hudson were reportedly blindsided by Trump’s pardon, as Republicans viewed Cuellar’s district as a potential toss-up due to the indictment.

Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, received a full and unconditional pardon after being accused of accepting $600,000 in bribes and acting as foreign agents while Cuellar served in Congress.

The charges, announced in 2024 by the Biden administration, alleged Cuellar worked on behalf of an Azerbaijani state-owned oil firm to promote favorable policies.

The pardon followed a letter from Cuellar’s daughters to Trump, in which they argued the indictment was retaliation for their father’s criticism of illegal immigration in southern Texas, part of the district he represents.