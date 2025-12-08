Sunday, December 7, 2025

NYT Finally Admits Biden’s Open-Border Policy Was No Accident

A staggering 3.2 million nationwide encounters occurred in Fiscal Year 2023, the highest number recorded...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
open borders immigration processing
People line up for a commercial bus that will take them to the San Antonio airport. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe New York Times admitted on Sunday what conservative outlets have reported all along: the Biden administration’s open-border policy was intentional. 

In a scathing report, the leftist newspaper acknowledged that former President Joe Biden ignored warnings from his advisers during the 2020-2021 transition that his immigration proposals would trigger “chaos” at the southern border. 

According to the report, the White House rebuffed those warnings amid concerns that Latino voters would be alienated. The Times noted:

“Mr. Biden’s record found that he and his closest advisers repeatedly rebuffed recommendations that could have addressed the border crisis faster, and eased what became a potent issue for Mr. Trump as he sought to return to the White House and justify the aggressive tactics roiling American cities today.” 

The paper added:

“Yet as public concern over border security grew, partly in response to Mr. Biden’s own actions, his administration proved catastrophically slow to change course, former aides said. The president and his closest aides treated immigration as a distraction from other issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.” 

The consequences were nearly immediate, with Biden pausing deportations for 100 days, sending an amnesty bill to Congress, halting border wall construction, limiting law enforcement operations and canceling the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy. 

At the same time, Biden’s team limited the use of Title 42, one of the tools used to allow rapid removals of foreign nationals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Times also reported that Biden layered so-called legal pathways for illegal aliens to enter the country. 

Those initiatives included Operation Allies Welcome, which expedited the admittance of Afghan nationals after Biden’s disastrous 2021 withdrawal, and C.H.N.V., a parole program that allowed migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the U.S. through sponsors and parole. CBP One app was central to these programs, the outlet added. 

These lenient policies caused Border Patrol to endure the highest numbers of border encounters in U.S. history. 

A staggering 3.2 million nationwide encounters occurred in Fiscal Year 2023, the highest number recorded. The worst month came in December 2023, when agents logged roughly 370,000 encounters. 

By contrast, the lowest monthly total occurred in June 2025 under Trump, when Border Patrol recorded 25,432 encounters nationwide. Fiscal Year 2025 ended with 237,565 total encounters. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Says He Regrets Pardoning Democrat Now Seeking Reelection
Next article
Judge Bars DOJ from Using Evidence Proving James Comey’s Guilt

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com