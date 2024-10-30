‘When They Go Low…’: Trump Campaign Has Perfect Retort to Biden’s Trash Talk

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) The Trump campaign wasted no time on Wednesday responding to President Joe Biden’s literal trash talk against Republican voters by using it to highlight one of the many policy failures of the Biden–Harris administration.

Biden decided to “go low” when he called Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s supporters “garbage” on Tuesday during a Zoom call with Voto Latino, a major Latino voter outreach group in the U.S.

WATCH: President Joe Biden: "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump] supporters." pic.twitter.com/9teSUOytqC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2024

Rather than take the bait, however, Trump’s campaign opted to stick to the issues—an area where Democrats now find themselves at a distinct disadvantage due to Biden’s and Harris’s leadership (or lack thereof).

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign released a mid-day email blast titled “The Price of Garbage Is Up 18.5% Under Biden-Harris,” citing an article from conservative news site Breitbart.

“The prices Americans pay for garbage collection have jumped 18.5 percent since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris entered the White House, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor,” the Trump campaign’s email blast recited in an excerpt from Breitbart.

“The consumer price index for water, sewage, and garbage collection was up 4.75 percent in September compared with one year earlier. Trash collection inflation peaked at a year-over-year rate of 5.8 percent in June of last year,” the excerpt continued.

Voters in Pennsylvania react to Kamala Harris campaign surrogate Joe Biden calling them “Garbage” pic.twitter.com/U7sAsbkkrP — America (@america) October 30, 2024

Harris, meanwhile, refused to condemn Biden’s “garbage” comments Wednesday when asked on the tarmac if she sympathized with voters offended by the president’s insult.

She incongruently told reporters, “I am running for President of the United States. I will be traveling to three states today” in response to a direct question about Biden’s dirty rhetoric.

🚨Wow. Kamala Harris refuses to condemn Joe Biden calling Trump supporters "garbage": Reporter: "Do you sympathize with any voters who do feel offended by or insulted by the 'garbage' comment?" Kamala: "I am running for President of the United States! I will be traveling to… pic.twitter.com/fHxPZAG8Ct — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 30, 2024

Biden is not the only Democrat who has crossed the lines of civility as the Harris campaign grows increasingly desperate and frantic to find an attack that sticks.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama first uttered her notorious “When they go low, we go high” catchphrase at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. However, it was a far cry from her escalatory rhetoric campaigning alongside Harris on Saturday at a rally in Michigan.

Obama urged Americans not to vote for Trump, later calling Harris’s Republican opponent a “slum lord,” a “predator” and a “convicted felon.”

Completely ignoring the mental faculties of Biden as the sitting president, the former first lady also took aim Trump’s cognitive stamina.

TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME: Where symptoms may take 8 years to fully kick in. You may experience an uncontrollable urge to delete half your values & flip-flop on your own self-righteousness. 2016 Michelle Obama: When they go low, we go high 2024 Michelle Obama: Trump is Hitler pic.twitter.com/HkpvIHedZl — Mr. Cardinal Truth (@mrcardinaltruth) October 29, 2024

“I hope that you’ll forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse, all of this while we pick apart Kamala’s answers from interviews that he doesn’t even have the courage to do, y’all,” Obama said.