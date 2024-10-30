Quantcast
Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Tucker Carlson Documentary Sparks Online Buzz over Trump ‘Coke’ Scandal

'Trump has activated FOUNDER MODE drinking regular Coke (not diet)...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: @EndWokeness via Twitter

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump traded his staple Diet Coke for a regular Coca-Cola as he indifferently watched his newfound opponent, Kamala Harris, take the stage the night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in August, video released Tuesday showed.

Trump, sitting at a dinner table among his closest allies, appeared to brush off “crazy” Harris as she awkwardly said “thank you” more than 30 times before delivering her speech on Aug. 22.

The footage, from Tucker Carlson’s new docuseries Art of the Surge, aired the fourth episode on X for the first time Tuesday night.

“Is she crazy?” Trump asked, gesturing to Harris on the screen as he held his red-label beverage.

“Wow, too many ‘thank yous.’ It must be 35,” he added as Harris repeatedly uttered her regards.

Social media reactions bubbled over in response to Trump’s change to the full-fat beverage.

“BREAKING: TRUMP HAS SWITCHED TO REGULAR COKE,” political activist Jack Posobiec wrote. “FULL ACTIVATION IS IMMINENT. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

“Trump is draining bottles of regular Coke, and you’re blackpilling!?” an X user remarked.

Another user noted, “Trump has activated FOUNDER MODE drinking regular Coke (not diet).”

Sitting beside Trump in the video was loyal campaign aide Natalie Harp, known for typing Trump’s thoughts in real time on his social media platform Truth Social.

The GOP nominee provided commentary as a fast-typing Harp blasted out his stream-of-conscious live-blog of Harris’s speech.

“Too many ‘Thank yous,’ too rapidly said, what’s going on with her?” one of Trump’s instantaneous posts said.

Other Trump allies in the room included Tulsi Gabbard, Matt Gaetz, Dan Scavino and Stephen Miller.

Trump decided to call Fox News after Harris’s DNC speech concluded for an immediate live reaction.

“I want to use a hard line,” Trump told his staff. “Hard line is so much better.”

Applause filled the room after the Republican candidate delivered pointed remarks against his Democrat opponent on the open border, devastated economy and her undemocratic ascension to the top of the ticket.

“I think I just nullified the whole fucking speech,” the former president said, eliciting laughter that filled the room.

Carlson’s Art of the Surge followed Trump on his political comeback from the moment a bullet struck his ear in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 and forward.

The docuseries, first made available on the political commentator’s subscription-based Tucker Carlson Network, showed behind-the-scenes footage as the Trump campaign travels across the country to take back the White House.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
