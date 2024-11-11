Granddaughter of Donald Trump Goes Behind the Scenes on Election Night

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Kai Trump, the granddaughter of the Republican president-elect, posted a video blog to YouTube detailing her experience on Election Night.

In the 10-minute vlog, Kai Trump first spoke to the camera as her hair was being straightened before heading to Mar-a-Lago.

With 30 minutes to spare, she admitted she had not yet chosen the black dress she would wear despite having four options.

“We’re going to Mar-a-Lago soon in like 30 minutes. And I’m just going to see my grandpa, have family dinner with him,” she said. “Just like, spend time with him. And then I think I’m going to head over to the convention center after to see my friends and like, close family too that have supported me and my grandpa over time.”

Kai Trump admitted she had been anxious in the days leading up to Nov. 5 while driving to the event. She said she hoped the results would be known that night or the morning after.

“The past five days, I have been so nervous,” Kai Trump continued. “I feel like I’ve had butterflies in my stomach for so long.”

Footage showed the Trump family posing for a Mar-a-Lago group photo that went viral.

“We have to get Elon with his boy,” the then-Republican nominee said, ushering loyal campaign ally Elon Musk and his young son toward the group to join for a picture.

Dad, we are so proud of you! 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/GyNqBviT4i — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) November 6, 2024

Kai Trump has since been seen in another viral photo posing with Musk and his son on the golf course.

Elon Musk is spending the weekend at Trump’s golf course with his family, pictured here with little X and Kai Trump. pic.twitter.com/oXexIdyAtn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 10, 2024

Kai Trump also shared footage from the Palm Beach County Convention Center, where she joked around with friends.

Biting into a Rice Krispie treat, the president-elect’s granddaughter expressed how stressed out she was over the election results, which had not yet been announced.

“I’m stress eating though, I can’t stop eating, like, sweet because I’m so stressed,” Kai Trump said.

Kai Trump told the camera following a few jump-cuts that Trump was on his way and that he was up in the vote count.

A few days later, the president-elect’s granddaughter filmed from her car and reflected on experiencing Trump’s historic win.

“Obviously, we didn’t really get to film the end because he won and we were just celebrating with family, and it was just a really special moment for all of us,” Kai Trump explained.

She said she was “extremely proud” of Trump and that he “worked his butt off.”

“He’s such an incredible person. Such a unique person. And he just fights every single day for America, over and over and over again,” Kai Trump said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.