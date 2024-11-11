Quantcast
Monday, November 11, 2024

Granddaughter of Donald Trump Goes Behind the Scenes on Election Night

'The past five days, I have been so nervous. I feel like I’ve had butterflies in my stomach for so long...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Trump family
Trump family / IMAGE: Kai Trump via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Kai Trump, the granddaughter of the Republican president-elect, posted a video blog to YouTube detailing her experience on Election Night.

In the 10-minute vlog, Kai Trump first spoke to the camera as her hair was being straightened before heading to Mar-a-Lago.

With 30 minutes to spare, she admitted she had not yet chosen the black dress she would wear despite having four options.

“We’re going to Mar-a-Lago soon in like 30 minutes. And I’m just going to see my grandpa, have family dinner with him,” she said. “Just like, spend time with him. And then I think I’m going to head over to the convention center after to see my friends and like, close family too that have supported me and my grandpa over time.”

Kai Trump admitted she had been anxious in the days leading up to Nov. 5 while driving to the event. She said she hoped the results would be known that night or the morning after.

“The past five days, I have been so nervous,” Kai Trump continued. “I feel like I’ve had butterflies in my stomach for so long.”

Footage showed the Trump family posing for a Mar-a-Lago group photo that went viral.

“We have to get Elon with his boy,” the then-Republican nominee said, ushering loyal campaign ally Elon Musk and his young son toward the group to join for a picture.

Kai Trump has since been seen in another viral photo posing with Musk and his son on the golf course.

Kai Trump also shared footage from the Palm Beach County Convention Center, where she joked around with friends.

Biting into a Rice Krispie treat, the president-elect’s granddaughter expressed how stressed out she was over the election results, which had not yet been announced.

“I’m stress eating though, I can’t stop eating, like, sweet because I’m so stressed,” Kai Trump said.

Kai Trump told the camera following a few jump-cuts that Trump was on his way and that he was up in the vote count.

A few days later, the president-elect’s granddaughter filmed from her car and reflected on experiencing Trump’s historic win.

“Obviously, we didn’t really get to film the end because he won and we were just celebrating with family, and it was just a really special moment for all of us,” Kai Trump explained.

She said she was “extremely proud” of Trump and that he “worked his butt off.”

“He’s such an incredible person. Such a unique person. And he just fights every single day for America, over and over and over again,” Kai Trump said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ex-GOP Rep. Zeldin Named Trump’s New EPA Administrator

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com