Trump Purges 6,700 IRS Agents Biden Unleashed on Americans

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Time to celebrate—thousands of Biden-era IRS workers lost their jobs on Thursday, weeks before they could target and harass Americans on Tax Day.

President Donald Trump authorized the firing of between 6,700 and 7,000 IRS employees, highlighting the seriousness of his pledge to slash the federal bureaucracy.

The mass layoffs were first reported by the liberal New York Times, which reported that among those impacted were probationary employees, likely hired under the Biden regime.

Unlike his predecessor Joe Biden, Trump has vowed to restore power to the people and end the weaponization of the federal government, including the agency in charge of collecting taxes.

The mass firing is significant, as the IRS has long been accused of targeting conservatives.

In 2023, the Biden administration reluctantly prosecuted former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn after he stole and leaked Trump’s tax returns. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Notably, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accused the Biden administration of attempting to rush an audit of his taxes before his Senate confirmation to lead the Pentagon. Hegseth’s documents revealed that the Biden-led IRS claimed he owed $33,558.16 in taxes.

“Of course the outgoing Biden IRS rushed an ‘audit’ of the incoming SecDef. Total sham,” Hegseth declared Monday on X. “The party of ‘norms’ and ‘decency’ strikes again. We will never back down.”

As if the current workforce of 100,000 workers was not enough, the Biden administration sought to hire 87,000 new agents with an $80 billion budget passed under the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

Trump had ordered some of the newly hired agents, before the layoffs, to assist immigration officials in deporting illegal aliens.

Kevin Hassett, the director of the White House’s National Economic Council, defended the cuts, calling them “absolutely on the table for good reasons.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent doubled down, affirming the IRS can afford to fire more than 3,500 individuals.

“Our objective is to make sure that the employees that we pay are being productive and effective and there are more than 100,000 people working to collect taxes and not all of them are fully occupied,” Hassett added.

The firings align with Trump’s plan to establish an External Revenue Service, an agency that would replace the IRS and fund the government through import tariffs, not the hard-earned money of taxpayers.