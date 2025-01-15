Quantcast
Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Trump to Create External Revenue Service for Tariffs

'January 20, 2025, will be the birthdate of the External Revenue Service. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump wrote in his Tuesday post on Truth Social that he plans to create an “External Revenue Service” to collect tariffs and other revenue from foreign countries.

“For far too long, we have relied on taxing our Great People using the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Through soft and pathetically weak Trade agreements, the American Economy has delivered growth and prosperity to the World while taxing ourselves,” Trump wrote, adding that this would change because he would create the External Revenue Service “to collect our Tariffs, Duties and all Revenue that come from Foreign sources.”

During a town hall segment with Fox News at a barbershop in the Bronx, New York City, Trump said he would be open to abolishing the IRS and income tax because, in the 1890s, the U.S. relied on tariffs and didn’t have a federal income tax.

“Now we have income taxes, and we have people that are dying, they’re paying tax, and they don’t have the money to pay the tax,” he said. “In the old days, 1890, 1880, we had so much money they had to set up committees, blue-ribbon committees, how to spend our wealth. We had no idea how to spend it. It was so much money. Then we went to the income tax system, and the rest is sort of history.”

Trump added in his recent post that the U.S. will begin “charging those that make money off of us with Trade, and they will start paying, FINALLY, their fair share.”

“January 20, 2025, will be the birthdate of the External Revenue Service. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

Last year, Trump stated that he plans to enact tariffs of 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% on goods from China because of “thousands of people” who bring “crime and drugs at levels never seen before.”

“This tariff will remain in effect until such time as drugs, in particular fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!” Trump wrote in another Truth Social post.

