‘Warrior for Truth’: Trump Picks Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to Lead CIA

(Matt Lamb, Headline USA) President Donald Trump said “warrior for truth” John Ratcliffe will be his nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.

Ratcliffe previously served as Trump’s director of national intelligence and represented Texas in Congress.

“From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBl’s abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday night.

“When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People,” Trump wrote.

The president-elect said Ratcliffe will be a “fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans.”

Ratcliffe previously exposed the Russia collusion hoax while working as director of national intelligence.

“But what I did see in intelligence documents, some of which I’ve now declassified, that there was collusion involving the Clinton campaign and Russians to create a dossier, everything related to the Steele dossier was known to be untrue,” he told Fox News in 2021, as previously reported by Headline USA. “[B]ut yet it was the predicate for moving forward with an unjust, unfair, and ultimately now, everyone accepts, a criminally negligent investigation against the Trump campaign.”

Ratcliffe also fought to expose China’s role in the spread of COVID-19.

Conservatives expressed support for Ratcliffe’s nomination, with some mentioning his work on Hunter Biden’s laptop, among claims by intelligence officials who quickly tried to dismiss it as the work of the Russians.

“The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that,” Ratcliffe said in Oct. 2020.

Ratcliffe is the latest national security pick for Trump.

He has previously announced he intends to nominate Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, for ambassador to the United Nations, and Fox News host and war veteran Pete Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense.

Meanwhile, Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is considered the frontrunner for secretary of state.