Journalist Publishes Leaked Dossier on Potential Secretary of State Nominee Marco Rubio

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Independent reporter Ken Klippenstein has published information that Iran’s government allegedly stole from Donald Trump’s campaign in a hack—including an internal dossier the campaign put together about “Little” Marco Rubio, who’s reportedly in line to be Trump’s next Secretary of State.

Klippenstein published the Rubio dossier Tuesday, noting that other reporters refused to do so because the document allegedly came from Iran. Klippenstein made a similar decision to publish a dossier on Vice President-elect JD Vance in September, which resulted in the reporter being temporarily banned from Twitter/X.

I just published Rubio Dossier, the Trump campaign's vetting materials from when it was considering him for VP. Marco Rubio is now reportedly being tapped for Secretary of State Let's see if I get banned again!https://t.co/m59tWEQwjL — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) November 12, 2024

Like the Vance dossier, the Rubio one isn’t particularly salacious. It does note the many disagreements Trump and Rubio have had over the years, and it lists the various weaknesses the Trump campaign perceived with him.

“Critics have suggested Rubio is known for his vanity, lightweight, and diminished Stature,” the dossier stated, referencing the “Little Marco” nickname Trump bestowed upon him in his 2016 campaign.

The dossier also noted Rubio’s support for Joe Biden in the wake of the 2020 election.

“On inauguration day, in January 2021, Rubio acknowledges Biden as ‘our new President’ and calls him a ‘man of tremendous empathy’; Rubio notes that he prays god will bless Biden with health, strength, and wisdom,” the dossier stated.

Additionally, the dossier noted more potentially serious issues, such as that “Rubio’s family has ties to drug dealing and criminal activity.”

Marco Rubio could be the first Secretary of State with first hand experience in the "Cocaine Cowboy" scene of 1980's Miami, in which his drug smuggler brother-in-law made a fortune In her book, Corporate Coup, @anyaparampil explains why they call him Narco Rubio pic.twitter.com/vfh0rRrVmy — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) November 12, 2024

The dossier comes as Rubio is set to become the next Secretary of State, according to the New York Times.

“Mr. Trump could still change his mind at the last minute, the people said, but appeared to have settled on Mr. Rubio, whom he also considered when choosing his running mate this year,” the Times reported Monday.

Rubio’s impending appointment has been met with outrage from MAGA diehards.

Marco Rubio is a disaster. Might as well give Liz Cheney the State Department. Awful sign. — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) November 12, 2024

“Marco Rubio is a disaster. Might as well give Liz Cheney the State Department. Awful sign,” said libertarian commentator Dave Smith.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.