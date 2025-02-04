Young, Hot Trump Partygoers Seek Vengeance on NY Magazine Over Racism ‘Slander’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) The host of an inaugural bash filled with young, hot Trump supporters announced Tuesday that he plans to take legal action against New York Magazine’s slanderous article branding attendees as “racists.”

The article, published on Jan. 27, called the conservative partygoers “Cruel Kids” and falsely stated that “the entire room [was] white.” New York Magazine packaged the piece with a cover image that cropped out multiple black Trump supporters.

Party host C.J. Pearson, who is black, announced one week after the article dropped that he has retained legal counsel and plans to “fight back” against the outlet’s false claims.

NEWS: I have made the decision to retain legal counsel and will soon issue @NYMag formal notice. For TOO long, the media has been allowed to slander conservatives, painting us as racists without consequence. In the same spirit as @realDonaldTrump, It’s time we fight back. pic.twitter.com/U118rlcgTB — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 3, 2025

“NEWS: I have made the decision to retain legal counsel and will soon issue @NYMag formal notice,” Pearson, co-chair of the GOP Youth Advisory Council, wrote on X.

He added, “For TOO long, the media has been allowed to slander conservatives, painting us as racists without consequence. In the same spirit as @realDonaldTrump, it’s time we fight back.”

Republican lawmakers rallied behind Pearson’s move to hold New York Magazine accountable for its race-baiting hoax, including Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

They’re also incredibly racist. Such a failed hit piece. Keep fighting @thecjpearson https://t.co/d99112sVn0 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) February 4, 2025

Fight fight fight! — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 4, 2025

“They’re also incredibly racist. Such a failed hit piece. Keep fighting,” Luna wrote on X.

Mace replied to Pearson’s announcement by echoing Trump’s, “Fight fight fight!” rallying cry.

Immediately after New York Magazine published the article, Pearson and other young Republicans who went to the inaugural party shared additional photos showcasing its diverse array of guests.

One photo shared online was the full spread of the outlet’s cropped cover photo, which revealed at least three black people cut off to the left.

anyone trying to convince you that what looks like a sick party is somehow evil is clearly just jealous that they'd never get an invite to anything this cool pic.twitter.com/AtlBMrXv65 — delian (@zebulgar) January 27, 2025

🚨FAKE NEWS HOAX ALERT:@NYMag Cropped Out Black MAGA Republicans from their Cover Photo and then tried to Racialize the Article. CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson), a Black conservative, Hosted this Event and was not even mentioned. pic.twitter.com/OGJVEV9hrw — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) January 28, 2025

🚨🚨This is insane. I hosted this event and @NYMag intentionally left me out of their story because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult. They also didn’t include the fact that @WakaFlocka and @Gervontaa were also there. You don’t hate the… https://t.co/MRv2C2GZSE — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 27, 2025

Pearson, who the article did not even mention, initially reacted by saying, “You don’t hate the media enough.”

New York Magazine hasn’t issued a correction for its story as of the publication of this article.

