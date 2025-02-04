Quantcast
Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Young, Hot Trump Partygoers Seek Vengeance on NY Magazine Over Racism ‘Slander’

'For TOO long, the media has been allowed to slander conservatives...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Trump’s inaugural party
Trump’s inaugural party / IMAGE: @zebulgar via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) The host of an inaugural bash filled with young, hot Trump supporters announced Tuesday that he plans to take legal action against New York Magazine’s slanderous article branding attendees as “racists.”

The article, published on Jan. 27, called the conservative partygoers  “Cruel Kids” and falsely stated that “the entire room [was] white.” New York Magazine packaged the piece with a cover image that cropped out multiple black Trump supporters.

Party host C.J. Pearson, who is black, announced one week after the article dropped that he has retained legal counsel and plans to “fight back” against the outlet’s false claims.

“NEWS: I have made the decision to retain legal counsel and will soon issue @NYMag formal notice,” Pearson, co-chair of the GOP Youth Advisory Council, wrote on X.

He added, “For TOO long, the media has been allowed to slander conservatives, painting us as racists without consequence. In the same spirit as @realDonaldTrump, it’s time we fight back.”

Republican lawmakers rallied behind Pearson’s move to hold New York Magazine accountable for its race-baiting hoax, including Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

“They’re also incredibly racist. Such a failed hit piece. Keep fighting,” Luna wrote on X.

Mace replied to Pearson’s announcement by echoing Trump’s, “Fight fight fight!” rallying cry.

Immediately after New York Magazine published the article, Pearson and other young Republicans who went to the inaugural party shared additional photos showcasing its diverse array of guests.

One photo shared online was the full spread of the outlet’s cropped cover photo, which revealed at least three black people cut off to the left.

Pearson, who the article did not even mention, initially reacted by saying, “You don’t hate the media enough.”

New York Magazine hasn’t issued a correction for its story as of the publication of this article.

Julianna Frieman is Deputy Editor of Headline USA. She is also an author at the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on X at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dem. Rep. Thinks President Trump Should Leave US to Make Room for Illegal Migrants
Next article
Will Tariffs Cause “Inflation?”

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com