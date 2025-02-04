Dem. Rep. Thinks President Trump Should Leave US to Make Room for Illegal Migrants

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, suggested Monday night on CNN that President Donald Trump holds less of a claim to U.S. citizenship than illegal immigrants.

In a racially charged rant bashing white Americans, Crockett said “there is no comparison” between herself and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R- Colo. because she had to “work 10 times as hard as they did” to win her House seat.

“The only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys that have been beaten out by people that historically have had to work so much harder,” she said, poking at Trump’s crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion policies before bizarrely suggesting Republicans don’t want black Americans to have access to education.

Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggests President Trump “shouldn’t be in this country” in a DEI-induced rant on CNN. “We will fight to end to make sure we get our due… The only people that came and colonized this place was your ancestors, Trump.” pic.twitter.com/lbrjF1Qcxc — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) February 4, 2025

Crockett claimed Trump would defund historically black colleges and universities, but the Republican president had not announced such a move as part of his crackdown on DEI.

“You know why? Because they don’t want anymore Kamala Harrises. They don’t want anymore Jasmine Crocketts,” the Democrat congresswoman continued, speaking fast as she spiraled out.

Crockett assured Democrats will “fight to the end” to protect DEI initiatives before pivoting to Trump’s mass deportations. She said Trump “shouldn’t be in this country” before prattling off about the president’s “ancestors” as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents remove dangerous illegal migrants from the U.S.

“If you wanna talk about the people who shouldn’t be in this country, you probably need to look in the mirror. Because the last time I checked, the Native Americans who some of ICE have been rounding up or the Puerto Ricans who are absolutely Americans,” the Democrat representative added.

Crockett topped off her meltdown by telling CNN’s Laura Coates, “The only people that came to colonize this place are your ancestors, Trump.”

Julianna Frieman is Deputy Editor of Headline USA. She is also an author at the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on X at @JuliannaFrieman.