Quantcast
Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Dem. Rep. Thinks President Trump Should Leave US to Make Room for Illegal Migrants

'If you wanna talk about the people who shouldn’t be in this country, you probably need to look in the mirror...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, suggested Monday night on CNN that President Donald Trump holds less of a claim to U.S. citizenship than illegal immigrants.

In a racially charged rant bashing white Americans, Crockett said “there is no comparison” between herself and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R- Colo. because she had to “work 10 times as hard as they did” to win her House seat.

“The only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys that have been beaten out by people that historically have had to work so much harder,” she said, poking at Trump’s crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion policies before bizarrely suggesting Republicans don’t want black Americans to have access to education.

Crockett claimed Trump would defund historically black colleges and universities, but the Republican president had not announced such a move as part of his crackdown on DEI.

“You know why? Because they don’t want anymore Kamala Harrises. They don’t want anymore Jasmine Crocketts,” the Democrat congresswoman continued, speaking fast as she spiraled out.

Crockett assured Democrats will “fight to the end” to protect DEI initiatives before pivoting to Trump’s mass deportations. She said Trump “shouldn’t be in this country” before prattling off about the president’s “ancestors” as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents remove dangerous illegal migrants from the U.S.

“If you wanna talk about the people who shouldn’t be in this country, you probably need to look in the mirror. Because the last time I checked, the Native Americans who some of ICE have been rounding up or the Puerto Ricans who are absolutely Americans,” the Democrat representative added.

Crockett topped off her meltdown by telling CNN’s Laura Coates, “The only people that came to colonize this place are your ancestors, Trump.”

Julianna Frieman is Deputy Editor of Headline USA. She is also an author at the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on X at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘You Go Die’: CNN, MSNBC Go Mad over Trump’s Move to Dismantle USAID
Next article
Young, Hot Trump Partygoers Seek Vengeance on NY Magazine Over Racism ‘Slander’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com