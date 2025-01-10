Mexico Developing ‘Panic Button’ App for Illegals Getting Deported from U.S.

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Mexico recently decided to undermine the sovereignty and immigration policy of the United States by creating a cell phone “panic button” app.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the purpose of the app was to help Mexican citizens located in the United States illegally signal the nearest consulate and family members if the American government captures them.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum‘s government also stated that it plans to increase legal aid staff at over 50 consulates throughout the U.S., enhancing support for the illegals who are waiting to be deported.

The National Pulse reported that the recent news came after Trump declared that he would focus on deporting illegals, in general, and illegals with criminal records, in particular.

According to the news source, President Sheinbaum, who previously called Mexican illegals “heroes,” opposed the deportation policy but didn’t directly criticize President-elect Donald Trump for pushing the pro-deportation agenda.

Fox News also recently reported that the Mexican government is “working hard to break up migrant caravans trying to make the treacherous journey north to the U.S. ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration in less than” two weeks.

The news source added that the Mexican government has embraced a policy of “dispersion and exhaustion” to reduce the number of illegals reaching the U.S. border.

Authorities stated that the best way to accomplish that would be to transport the illegals to different cities where their immigration statuses would be reviewed. The illegals accepted the deal but soon discovered that the Mexican government decided to abandon them.

“Immigration (officials) told us they were going to give us a permit to transit the country freely for 10, 15 days and it wasn’t like that,” 28-year-old Venezuelan Ender Antonio Castañeda said. “They left us dumped here without any way to get out. They won’t sell us [bus] tickets. They won’t sell us anything.”