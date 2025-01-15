Quantcast
Trump Rips ‘Marble Mouth’ Late-Night Leftist

'These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump ripped into “Marble Mouth” late-night host Seth Meyers past midnight early Tuesday for hosting a leftist political show under the guise of comedy.

Trump fulfilled his “obligation” to torch Meyers after catching a clip of NBC’s late-night show, which he said Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, “should pay a BIG price for.”

“How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a ‘network’ run by a truly bad group of people – Remember, they also run MSDNC,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

MSNBC’s four-year president Rashida Jones quit the network on Tuesday, according to the Status newsletter.

This development followed Comcast’s November 2024 announcement that they would soon spin off the low-rating MSNBC into a new company, separating it from NBC News.

Trump continued, “I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months, and every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast. These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these ‘in kind’ contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party.”

“These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party,” the president-elect added. “Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!”

Meyers obsessively mocks Trump on his so-called comedy show, doing long, rambling impressions and hurling insults.

Meyers recently raged about Trump’s “whining” critiques of Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s policies that enabled the spread of California’s wildfire.

He made several flat jokes about Trump taking aim at California’s water conservation rules that left fire hydrants dry—and unable to put out the blaze.

NBC’s late-night host frequently attempts to make Trump look like a fool, highlighting “nonsense catchphrases” while pedaling the Left’s “convicted felon” talking point.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
