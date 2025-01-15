Trump Rips ‘Marble Mouth’ Late-Night Leftist

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump ripped into “Marble Mouth” late-night host Seth Meyers past midnight early Tuesday for hosting a leftist political show under the guise of comedy.

Trump fulfilled his “obligation” to torch Meyers after catching a clip of NBC’s late-night show, which he said Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, “should pay a BIG price for.”

NEW: Trump criticizes late-night host Seth Meyers, calling him “dumb and untalented,” while accusing NBC and Comcast of prioritizing “political hits” over entertainment. pic.twitter.com/MJgZFCNNTM — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 14, 2025

“How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a ‘network’ run by a truly bad group of people – Remember, they also run MSDNC,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

MSNBC’s four-year president Rashida Jones quit the network on Tuesday, according to the Status newsletter.

This development followed Comcast’s November 2024 announcement that they would soon spin off the low-rating MSNBC into a new company, separating it from NBC News.

Trump continued, “I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months, and every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast. These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these ‘in kind’ contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party.”

“These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party,” the president-elect added. “Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!”

Meyers obsessively mocks Trump on his so-called comedy show, doing long, rambling impressions and hurling insults.

‘Tis quite Shakespearean to be caught in the middle of MAGA infighting. #ACloserLook pic.twitter.com/rvvVVjy75f — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 14, 2025

Instead of bringing people together, Trump is doing what he does best: spreading lies. #ACloserLook pic.twitter.com/kaqnohuls4 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 10, 2025

Meyers recently raged about Trump’s “whining” critiques of Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s policies that enabled the spread of California’s wildfire.

He made several flat jokes about Trump taking aim at California’s water conservation rules that left fire hydrants dry—and unable to put out the blaze.

Trump has kicked off 2025 with a new batch of nonsensical catchphrases. #ACloserLook pic.twitter.com/i0lGVx44Ka — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 9, 2025

Trump is soon to be the first convicted felon to ever be inaugurated as President. #ACloserLook pic.twitter.com/ZdaB3BYEsI — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 8, 2025

NBC’s late-night host frequently attempts to make Trump look like a fool, highlighting “nonsense catchphrases” while pedaling the Left’s “convicted felon” talking point.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.