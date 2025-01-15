‘Cut to the Chase’: Pam Bondi Flips Script on Dem Senator at Confirmation Hearing

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, flipped the script on Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Bondi told the Democrat to “cut to the chase” as he slowly grilled her about a hypothetical “enemies list” at the Department of Justice.

Bondi answered that she never had an “enemies list” as attorney general of Florida, an answer that was followed by several set-up questions for Whitehouse to ask, “Would you have hired someone into the Florida attorney general’s office who you knew had an enemies list?”

“Senator, to cut to the chase, you’re clearly talking about Kash Patel,” Bondi responded, confirming that Trump’s pick for FBI director does not have an “enemies list.”

Pam Bondi is smart as a whip. She clearly saw where the Sen. Whitehouse line of questioning was going to be regarding Kash Patel and cut right to the chase regarding the supposed “Enemies list”

She praised Kash as an amazing trial lawyer and believes he is "The right person…

She praised the “great experience” of Kash Patel, striking down Whitehouse’s attempts at a double takedown by adding, “You’ll have the ability to question Mr. Patel when you do.”

Bondi opened her confirmation hearing by name-dropping her childhood friends. She told senators, “If you want to get dirt on me, these women have known me since I was a child.”

Pam Bondi just announced the names of all her childhood friends and told Democrat Senators, "If you want to get dirt on me, these women have known me since I was a child." 😂 pic.twitter.com/hhmPlMHecs — George (@BehizyTweets) January 15, 2025

Senator @tedcruz: "How many criminal cases over the course of your career have you personally handled?"@PamBondi: "Thousands." Cruz: "How many of those were before a jury?" Bondi: "Hundreds." 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oV7KUOQ40p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2025

Trump’s attorney general pick told Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that she had personally handled “thousands” of criminal cases throughout her career — “hundreds” of which went before a jury.

Bondi blasted the Biden administration’s weaponization of the DOJ against parents, Catholics and patriotic Americans.

She told Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, that branding parents as “domestic terrorists” for disagreeing with Democrat politics “will stop.”

Pam Bondi on the weaponization of the DOJ against parents, Catholics, and patriots: “Going after parents at a school board meeting has got to stop. For practicing your religion, sending in informants to Catholic Churches must stop… Will stop. Must stop.” pic.twitter.com/sDpX9hOn3m — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 15, 2025

When asked by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, about investigating Trump’s enemies, Bondi said, “Senator, I certainly have not heard the president say that. But what I will tell you is two-thirds of Americans have lost faith in the Department of Justice, and its statements like that, I believe, that make people continue to lose faith.”

Pam Bondi just refused to fall into the Democrat Senator's trap of saying that Trump lost the 2020 election fairly. She knows it was rigged and stolen. Sen. Durbin: "Are you prepared to say today, under oath, without reservation, that Donald Trump lost the presidential contest… pic.twitter.com/gK26n8xxOL — George (@BehizyTweets) January 15, 2025

Bondi refused to give Democrats the gratification of getting her to say under oath that President Joe Biden “won” the 2020 election. Instead, she told Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., “I accept, of course, that Joe Biden is the President of the United States,” and indicated that she witnessed fraud firsthand when she went to Pennsylvania.

