Wednesday, January 15, 2025

‘Cut to the Chase’: Pam Bondi Flips Script on Dem Senator at Confirmation Hearing

'Senator, to cut to the chase, you’re clearly talking about Kash Patel...'

Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, flipped the script on Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Bondi told the Democrat to “cut to the chase” as he slowly grilled her about a hypothetical “enemies list” at the Department of Justice.

Bondi answered that she never had an “enemies list” as attorney general of Florida, an answer that was followed by several set-up questions for Whitehouse to ask, “Would you have hired someone into the Florida attorney general’s office who you knew had an enemies list?”

“Senator, to cut to the chase, you’re clearly talking about Kash Patel,” Bondi responded, confirming that Trump’s pick for FBI director does not have an “enemies list.”

She praised the “great experience” of Kash Patel, striking down Whitehouse’s attempts at a double takedown by adding, “You’ll have the ability to question Mr. Patel when you do.”

Bondi opened her confirmation hearing by name-dropping her childhood friends. She told senators, “If you want to get dirt on me, these women have known me since I was a child.”

Trump’s attorney general pick told Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that she had personally handled “thousands” of criminal cases throughout her career — “hundreds” of which went before a jury.

Bondi blasted the Biden administration’s weaponization of the DOJ against parents, Catholics and patriotic Americans.

She told Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, that branding parents as “domestic terrorists” for disagreeing with Democrat politics “will stop.”

When asked by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, about investigating Trump’s enemies, Bondi said, “Senator, I certainly have not heard the president say that. But what I will tell you is two-thirds of Americans have lost faith in the Department of Justice, and its statements like that, I believe, that make people continue to lose faith.”

Bondi refused to give Democrats the gratification of getting her to say under oath that President Joe Biden “won” the 2020 election. Instead, she told Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., “I accept, of course, that Joe Biden is the President of the United States,” and indicated that she witnessed fraud firsthand when she went to Pennsylvania.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

