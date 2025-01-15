Quantcast
Trump, DeSantis Reunite w/ Golf Round as GOP Looks to Fill Senate Vacancy

Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is thought to be the frontrunner for Rubio’s Senate seat...

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump converse. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump reunited with Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., on the golf course Tuesday as his former presidential primary rival looks to fill a Senate vacancy in his state, according to The Hill.

Bo Loudon, a Mar-a-Lago regular and best friend of soon-to-be First Son Barron Trump, posted video of Trump returning from the greens on Tuesday.

Trump nominated Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as his secretary of state nominee, which leaves DeSantis to appoint Rubio’s replacement if the Senate approves him for the high-profile Cabinet position.

Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is thought to be the frontrunner for Rubio’s Senate seat, according to the outlet. Other contenders include Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and DeSantis’s chief of staff, James Uthmeier.

Rubio’s Senate confirmation hearing began Wednesday.

Trump’s meeting with DeSantis came after the Florida governor announced Monday his intent to call a special legislative session on Jan. 27 to ensure the president-elect’s illegal immigration agenda goes ahead unobstructed.

Additionally, DeSantis threatened during the same press conference announcement to fire government officials who intended to subvert Trump’s mass deportations.

On Tuesday, Trump thanked DeSantis for his strong support in a Truth Social post.

With a screenshot of DeSantis’s announcement on X, Trump wrote on his own social media platform, “Thank you Ron, hopefully other governors will follow!”

DeSantis also ordered Tuesday that all U.S. flags in Florida would be raised full-staff for Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, despite the 30-day mourning period overlap in place for the late former President Jimmy Carter.

The GOP governor said U.S. flags would return to half-staff the day after.

“On this unique occasion, where we simultaneously celebrate the service of an incoming president and commend the service of a former president, our nation’s flag will be prominently displayed at full-staff to honor the tradition of our founding fathers and the sacrifices made by those who have served to ensure the torch of liberty continues to burn strong,” DeSantis’s order stated.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, ordered Monday that U.S. flags in his state be at full-staff the day of Trump’s inauguration, noting the importance of celebrating the 47th president’s swearing-in.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., issued a similar proclamation Tuesday morning for flags at the U.S. Capitol, where the inauration ceremony itself is expected to take place.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

