Trump, DeSantis Reunite w/ Golf Round as GOP Looks to Fill Senate Vacancy

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump reunited with Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., on the golf course Tuesday as his former presidential primary rival looks to fill a Senate vacancy in his state, according to The Hill.

Bo Loudon, a Mar-a-Lago regular and best friend of soon-to-be First Son Barron Trump, posted video of Trump returning from the greens on Tuesday.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump just finished golfing with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at his West Palm Beach golf course. pic.twitter.com/pjjKbopmqQ — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) January 14, 2025

Trump nominated Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as his secretary of state nominee, which leaves DeSantis to appoint Rubio’s replacement if the Senate approves him for the high-profile Cabinet position.

Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is thought to be the frontrunner for Rubio’s Senate seat, according to the outlet. Other contenders include Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and DeSantis’s chief of staff, James Uthmeier.

Rubio’s Senate confirmation hearing began Wednesday.

Trump’s meeting with DeSantis came after the Florida governor announced Monday his intent to call a special legislative session on Jan. 27 to ensure the president-elect’s illegal immigration agenda goes ahead unobstructed.

🚨 HOLY SH*T. Governor Ron DeSantis just said he might FIRE certain public officials who do not obey Trump's deportations. "I have the authority, with respect to certain officials, to suspend them from office if they are neglecting their duties." Florida is going to be one of… pic.twitter.com/G2IS93dnNT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 13, 2025

Additionally, DeSantis threatened during the same press conference announcement to fire government officials who intended to subvert Trump’s mass deportations.

On Tuesday, Trump thanked DeSantis for his strong support in a Truth Social post.

With a screenshot of DeSantis’s announcement on X, Trump wrote on his own social media platform, “Thank you Ron, hopefully other governors will follow!”

Trump made it clear he’s coordinating with DeSantis to implement his agenda on day one. RINOs like @Daniel_PerezFL @Sen_Albritton @JoeGruters need to do their jobs or get out of the way. Stop impeding the will of the voters. pic.twitter.com/xGtjpLAjz4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 14, 2025

DeSantis also ordered Tuesday that all U.S. flags in Florida would be raised full-staff for Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, despite the 30-day mourning period overlap in place for the late former President Jimmy Carter.

The GOP governor said U.S. flags would return to half-staff the day after.

Ron DeSantis just all U.S. flags in Florida to be flown at full-staff for President Trump's inauguration. That day is about Trump, not Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/ui2RWCyi6W — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 14, 2025

“On this unique occasion, where we simultaneously celebrate the service of an incoming president and commend the service of a former president, our nation’s flag will be prominently displayed at full-staff to honor the tradition of our founding fathers and the sacrifices made by those who have served to ensure the torch of liberty continues to burn strong,” DeSantis’s order stated.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, ordered Monday that U.S. flags in his state be at full-staff the day of Trump’s inauguration, noting the importance of celebrating the 47th president’s swearing-in.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., issued a similar proclamation Tuesday morning for flags at the U.S. Capitol, where the inauration ceremony itself is expected to take place.

On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump. The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter. — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 14, 2025

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.