Quantcast
Thursday, January 23, 2025

Trump Axes COVID Vaccine Mandate for Legal Immigrants

'I have a bill to end the COVID jab mandate for legal immigrants, but Trump just suspended the mandate...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference in Washington, D.C. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President Donald Trump axed the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for legal immigrants Wednesday, according to a notice shared on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

The notice states that immigrants are no longer required to show proof of vaccination as they apply for citizenship in the U.S.

“ALERT: Effective January 23, 2025, USCIA waives any and all requirements that applicants for adjustment of status to that of a lawful permanent resident present documentation on their Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, that they received the COVID-19 vaccination,” the notice reads.

The Trump administration’s notice continued, “USCIS will not issue any Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) related to proving a COVID-19 vaccination. USCIS will not deny any adjustment of status application based on the applicant’s failure to present documentation that they received the COVID-19 vaccination.”

The Biden administration first implemented COVID-19 vaccine requirements for legal immigrants in October 2021. Meanwhile, the former Democrat president allowed millions of illegal migrants to cross the border and invade U.S. cities.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., rejoiced at Trump’s reversal of the vaccine mandate on social media, announcing that he no longer needs to pursue passing a bill he drafted to achieve what the Trump administration just tackled.

“I have a bill to end the COVID jab mandate for legal immigrants, but Trump just suspended the mandate,” Massie wrote on X. “Hallelujah!”

Trump also promised to reinstate with full back pay thousands of U.S. military service members who were unjustly fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mandate was first imposed in August 2021 by Biden’s secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin. It lasted until Jan. 2023 following the former president’s signature on a December 2022 defense spending bill.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
READ THE ROOM: As Viewership Tanks, Tranny Spanish-Language Film Dominates Oscar Nods
Next article
Trump Secures $600B Pledge from Saudis in Exchange for 1st Visitation Rights

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com