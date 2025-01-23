Trump Axes COVID Vaccine Mandate for Legal Immigrants

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President Donald Trump axed the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for legal immigrants Wednesday, according to a notice shared on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

The notice states that immigrants are no longer required to show proof of vaccination as they apply for citizenship in the U.S.

BREAKING: Trump just rescinded the Covid vax mandate for legal immigrants pic.twitter.com/XwMlt392bC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 22, 2025

“ALERT: Effective January 23, 2025, USCIA waives any and all requirements that applicants for adjustment of status to that of a lawful permanent resident present documentation on their Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, that they received the COVID-19 vaccination,” the notice reads.

The Trump administration’s notice continued, “USCIS will not issue any Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) related to proving a COVID-19 vaccination. USCIS will not deny any adjustment of status application based on the applicant’s failure to present documentation that they received the COVID-19 vaccination.”

The Biden administration first implemented COVID-19 vaccine requirements for legal immigrants in October 2021. Meanwhile, the former Democrat president allowed millions of illegal migrants to cross the border and invade U.S. cities.

I have a bill to end the COVID jab mandate for legal immigrants, but Trump just suspended the mandate. Hallelujah! pic.twitter.com/bArvC0zfV6 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 22, 2025

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., rejoiced at Trump’s reversal of the vaccine mandate on social media, announcing that he no longer needs to pursue passing a bill he drafted to achieve what the Trump administration just tackled.

“I have a bill to end the COVID jab mandate for legal immigrants, but Trump just suspended the mandate,” Massie wrote on X. “Hallelujah!”

I'm so pleased President Trump announced the reinstatement, with full back pay, of everyone in our military who was unjustly fired for refusing the COVID shot. It did not prevent transmission and so vaccine mandates were NEVER justified. Everyone who lost their jobs should be… pic.twitter.com/w8UpnECz0T — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) January 21, 2025

Trump also promised to reinstate with full back pay thousands of U.S. military service members who were unjustly fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mandate was first imposed in August 2021 by Biden’s secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin. It lasted until Jan. 2023 following the former president’s signature on a December 2022 defense spending bill.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.