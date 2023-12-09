Quantcast
Trump Judge Overseeing Hunter’s Indictment Hailed as ‘Icon in Legal Circles’

'Mark Scarsi is one of the most honest and fair people they’ve ever met...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The DOJ’s indictment regarding Hunter Biden’s alleged tax evasion schemes has drawn considerable attention, with focus also turning toward the federal judge presiding over the case. 

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Scarsi, assigned randomly to oversee the federal case initiated by Special Counsel Davis Weiss against President Joe Biden’s son, holds jurisdiction in the Central District of California and was nominated by former President Donald Trump. 

Appointed to the federal bench in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump, Scarsi’s oversight extends to cases in Los Angeles, as reported by NBC on Friday. 

Some conservative voices on Twitter have hailed Scarsi as a respected judge.

Former Trump official Richard Grenell praised Scarsi, labeling him an “honest” judge. “Everyone in LA knows that Mark Scarsi is one of the most honest and fair people they’ve ever met. He is an icon in legal circles with an impeccable legal resume,” he asserted. 

In a subsequent tweet, Grenell added, “Diane Feinstein voted for Mark Scarsi. She knew he was a perfect choice. “Diane Feinstein voted for Mark Scarsi. She knew he was a perfect choice.”

Indeed, Scarsi secured confirmation from the Senate with 83 votes in favor and only 12 against.

NBC reported his long-term membership at the exclusive California Club and highlighted his affiliations with the Republican National Lawyers Association and the Federalist Society, a conservative non-profit known as a hub for legal scholars and judges.

Addressing the Senate Judiciary Committee, Scarsi described his legal practice, emphasizing his extensive experience in civil litigation, particularly in federal district courts across California, New York, Delaware, and Texas, as reported by the Washington Examiner.

During his confirmation hearing, Scarsi faced questions about his Federalist Society membership, explaining that he joined the non-profit to further his career.

He admitted discussing the possibility of becoming a federal judge with members of the conservative group before his formal nomination by Trump.

Scarsi will now preside over the case accusing Hunter Biden of purposefully neglecting tax liabilities while allegedly spending funds on various expenditures, including extravagant parties and other commodities.

