Saturday, December 9, 2023

CNN Audition? McCarthy Said Dems ‘Look Like America’ in Unearthed Videos

'When I look at my party, we look like the most restrictive country club in America...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., heads to his office surrounded by reporters. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A months-old video has resurfaced, revealing former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., oddly praising the apparent diversity among Democrats while taking a direct swipe at Republicans. 

Recorded on Oct. 28 during an Oxford University debate, the video has stirred controversy around the outgoing former Republican leader’s intentions.

“When you look at the Democrats, they actually look like America,” McCarthy said in the viral video. “When I look at my party, we look like the most restrictive country club in America.” 

While McCarthy’s commentary on diversity within the Republican Party surprised many, it wasn’t the first instance. Just a month ago, during a New York Times summit on Nov. 30, McCarthy took a jab at the apparent lack of diversity among House Republicans. 

“I became leader when we took the minority, and this was a turning point for me,” McCarthy said, referring to the State of the Union in 2019.

“I’d just become leader and I’m excited and President Trump’s there. And I look over at the Democrats and they stand up. They look like America,” he claimed. “We stand up. We look like the most restrictive country club in America,” he added.

McCarthy’s remarks on diversity came three weeks after his ousting as House speaker. The motion to vacate, introduced by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was supported by all House Democrats and nine Republicans, leading to McCarthy’s removal. 

Following his ousting, McCarthy has made strong remarks against the Republicans who voted against him. He threatened Gaetz with potential expulsion after rumors of an upcoming House Ethics Committee report on allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of funds. 

Reports surfaced claiming McCarthy physically assaulted Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who also voted to oust him. Additionally, McCarthy stated that Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., does not deserve re-election in 2024. 

McCarthy’s decision to exit Congress dealt a significant blow to the already-slim Republican majority in the House. With the departure of Santos and McCarthy, as well as the retirement of Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, Republicans are likely to face challenges, unable to afford losing more than two votes on any issue. 

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
