Monday, January 6, 2025

Trump Jr. Partners w/ Online Firearms Retailer After Merger

'It's truly important to me to only support and invest in companies that actually share my pro-American values, which is exactly why I'm so excited to announce our partnership with GrabAGun...'

Posted by Matthew Doarnberger
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. / IMAGE @thechiefnerd via X

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Following a merger that saw their company go public, online firearm retailer GrabAGun named Donald Trump Jr. as investor and advisor.

GrabAGun announced Monday that they would be merging with Colombier Acquisition Corp II in order to enable the stock to be publicly traded. The value of the company is now estimated to be $150 million.

Right after the merger took place, it was announced that Trump would become a “newly appointed advisor” to the company and would also be an investor.

Trump then took the opportunity to say why uniting with the firearm retailer was so important to him.

“It’s truly important to me to only support and invest in companies that actually share my pro-American values, which is exactly why I’m so excited to announce our partnership with GrabAGun,” he said.

The soon-to-be president’s son then highlighted why he thought this kind of business is so vital to the culture of the country moving forward.

“In an age where our right to bear arms is under constant attack from anti-gun politicians and woke corporations, GrabAGun has developed a powerful, scalable platform that offers unmatched selection and services to Americans who wish to legally buy and own a firearm,” he continued.

Colombier Acquisition Corp II is led by entrepreneur and investor Omeed Malik.

He talked about why he and Trump have been teaming up in order to capitalize on opportunities neglected by left wing investors who have limited themselves to only putting their money into environmental, society and governance opportunities.

“We are looking to invest in great businesses that aren’t impaired by ESG mandates,” Malik said.

A company spokesman told the New York Post that GrabAGun made over $100 million last year.

Much of their customer base is among the millennial and generation Z crowd. Firearm purchases among 18–35-year-olds have increased 57% since 2014.

