Monday, January 6, 2025

LGBT Liberals Discover the Second Amendment Over Fears of Being Thrown in ‘Camps’

'The people I’ve been seeing on the Left and the gay people who are out purchasing guns for the first time, it’s all about self-defense and fear...'

Kainoa Kaku, president of the Hawaii Rifle Association
Kainoa Kaku, president of the Hawaii Rifle Association, checks one of his personal firearms as he discusses the recent Supreme Court Ruling while at his home in Honolulu. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) LGBT liberals are reportedly buying firearms over fears they’ll be rounded up and placed in “concentration camps” under the incoming Trump administration, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The new gun-toting groups, including the Liberal Gun Club, the Socialist Rifle Association, and Pink Pistols, claimed they’ve received “thousands” of firearm training requests since Trump won the 2024 election.

“Three months before the election, that’s when the alarm bells started to ring,” a 24-year-old transgender activist told the outlet, adding that armed leftists will now be able to fight back “in the event of hate crimes or terrorist attacks.”

The activist added minorities should also take their Second Amendment rights seriously, since “minorities that are armed are more difficult to legally oppress.”

Left-winger Matthew Thompson said he purchased his first gun in 2016 after Trump was elected the first time, though he claimed he was inspired more by the mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. 

“The people I’ve been seeing on the Left and the gay people who are out purchasing guns for the first time, it’s all about self-defense and fear,” he claimed. “We’re not looking to arm up and storm the [U.S. Capitol]. We just don’t want to be put in concentration camps.”

Trump has not once suggested he is anti-LGBT. In fact, Trump became the first Republican nominee to mention LGBT issues during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016, shortly after the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you,” Trump said at the time.

LGBT leftists aren’t the only ones with deranged fantasies about being rounded up by Trump’s fantasies. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., also bizarrely claimed last year that she might end up a prisoner in one of Trump’s alleged “internment camps.”

“I get worried enough when he talks about what he’s going to do to his political enemies, but he has talked about them in this with different groups of people,” she said.

