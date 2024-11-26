Trump’s Election Victory Paves Way for Israel–Hezbollah Ceasefire

(Kyle Becker, Headline USA) Israel was poised on Tuesday to finalize a permanent ceasefire agreement with the Islamic extremist group Hezbollah, concluding more than a year of bloody conflict in the Middle East—although the larger conflict with Hamas had yet to be resolved, with dozens of Israeli hostages still in captivity.

The recent hostilities with Hezbollah—which maintains operational control of the Lebanese capital of Beirut and other areas north of Israel—have claimed nearly 3,800 lives and led to approximately 16,000 casualties.

President Joe Biden was expected to announce the U.S.-mediated deal on Tuesday afternoon, a U.S. official informed CBS News.

President-elect Donald Trump’s team and Iran, a key backer of Hezbollah, have also been briefed.

Under the terms of the agreement, hostilities would cease immediately. Israel would begin a phased withdrawal of troops over 60 days to enable Lebanese forces to secure the area.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah agreed to pull back heavy weaponry and troops 20 miles from the Israeli border to the Litani River, with initial withdrawals anticipated within 10 days.

While France did not directly broker the agreement, it will play a role in its implementation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet in Tel Aviv to deliberate on and approve the accord. Similarly, Lebanon’s government was set to finalize its endorsement, signaling an end to the deadliest conflict since the conclusion of Lebanon’s civil war in 1990.

Netanyahu was scheduled to address the Israeli public at 8 p.m. local time, followed by remarks from Biden in Washington.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the extensive diplomatic efforts that culminated in the agreement, involving months of collaboration among the U.S., France, Israel and Lebanon.

“This agreement will save lives and livelihoods on both sides and create conditions for displaced individuals to return safely,” Blinken stated.

However, some have credited Trump’s recent re-election with being the primary catalyst.

Trump, who presided over the historic Abraham Accords between Israel and several of its neighbors during his prior term, has signaled his intention to promote global peace—even before officially taking office.

Despite the impending ceasefire, rockets continued to be exchanged along the northern Israeli border on Tuesday.

The conflict—sparked by Hezbollah rocket fire in October 2023 in support of Hamas’s actions in Gaza—escalated with intensified Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in Lebanon.

