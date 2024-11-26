Quantcast
Homan Warns Denver Mayor to ‘Get the Hell Out of the Way’

'The mayor of Denver doesn’t seem to understand that the United States Army settled the question of states, counties and cities defying the federal government in a meeting at Appomattox in 1865 when General Lee surrendered...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Tom Homan
Tom Homan / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming “border czar” Tom Homan said he will have no issue arresting Democrats that try to stop the new administration’s border policies.

Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston already stated he would fight Trump’s plan to deport illegal immigrants and was “not afraid” of the possibility of going to jail.

Homan told Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday night he would have no issue arresting the mayor if he fails to follow the law.

“You are absolutely breaking the law,” Homan said regarding Johnston’s potential plan to hinder the upcoming border security effort.

Homan said it is hard to believe government officials would not want public safety threats removed.

“But, look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing,” he said. “He’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail.”

The “border czar” warned Democrats it is a felony to “harbor and conceal an illegal alien from immigration authorities.”

After Homan was selected by Trump for the border role, he had a stern warning for any Democrats who are planning on fighting the new policies.

“If they’re not willing to help, then get the hell out of the way because [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] is going to do their job,” he said.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich outlined in a Monday post to social media how the Denver mayor clearly does not understand the current law.

“The mayor of Denver doesn’t seem to understand that the United States Army settled the question of states, counties and cities defying the federal government in a meeting at Appomattox in 1865 when General Lee surrendered,” he wrote.

He noted it would be “an act of insurrection” on the mayor’s part.

“Denver attempting to block the federal government detention and deportation of illegal aliens would be an act of insurrection,” he continued, “and would be immediately crushed by the federal government.”

