Quantcast
Tuesday, November 26, 2024

MSNBC Surprised by Contributor Al Sharpton’s Half-Million-Dollar Conflict of Interests

'Anyone working for NBC News who takes part in civic or other outside activities may find that these activities jeopardize his or her standing as an impartial journalist because they may create the appearance of a conflict of interest...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Al Sharpton
Al Sharpton / IMAGE: TODAY via YouTube

(Headline USAMSNBC claimed this week that it was unaware Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign paid $500,000 to Rev. Al Sharpton’s nonprofit ahead of an interview Sharpton conducted with her on the network.

Harris sat down with Sharpton for the friendly interview on Oct. 20.

Federal Election Commission filings showed the Harris campaign made two $250,000 donations to the National Action Network, which Sharpton runs, just weeks prior to the interview.

According to MSNBC, Sharpton did not inform the network of the conflict of interest before or after the interview.

“MSNBC was unaware of the donations made to the National Action Network,” a spokesperson for the network told the Washington Free Beacon.

However, the spokesperson declined to say whether Sharpton would face consequences. He was on air with MSNBC’s Morning Joe just last week.

MSNBC has punished employees for similar missteps, including in 2010 when Joe Scarborough was suspended for making several political donations.

At the time, MSNBC’s public policy stated, “Anyone working for NBC News who takes part in civic or other outside activities may find that these activities jeopardize his or her standing as an impartial journalist because they may create the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

During his October interview with Harris, Sharpton heaped praise on the vice president, at one point comparing her to Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress.

“Some little girl or little boy is gonna be talking about you like you talked about Ms. Shirley Chisholm,” he told her.

The news about Sharpton came as MSNBC struggles to stay afloat.

The network’s parent company, Comcast, is reportedly planning to get rid of most of its cable networks amidst sharp drops in viewership on both MSNBC and NBC.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones told “panicked” employees that “change is always complicated,” according to the New York Post.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump’s Election Victory Paves Way for Israel–Hezbollah Ceasefire
Next article
2nd Failed Trump Assassin’s Son Hit w/ More Child Porn Charges

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com