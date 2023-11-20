‘Trump Is Still Alive’: Donald, Melania’s Tribute to Carter Triggers Leftist Vitriol

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s passing on Sunday prompted tributes from across the political spectrum, including Republicans honoring her alongside former President Jimmy Carter.

However, former President Donald Trump’s condolence message drew divisive criticism from some leftist voices on Twitter, shifting the focus away from honoring Carter’s memory and injecting partisan rhetoric into the national mourning of a former first lady.

A user identified as “David Leaning Left” took to Twitter, insinuating doubt about Trump’s sincerity in his tribute. “Do you think Donald Trump wrote this post about Rosalynn Carter?” David queried, igniting unwarranted speculation regarding the authenticity of Trump’s sentiment.

Notably, David had previously been involved in spreading false white supremacy allegations about an NYPD officer during a Donald Trump Jr. appearance at a Manhattan court.

Do you think Donald Trump wrote this post about Rosalyn Carter? pic.twitter.com/XD2RTRGQgc — David Leaning Left (@LeaningLeftShow) November 20, 2023

Author Susanne Laqueur adopted a more egregious tone, callously declaring, “Rosalyn Carter died and Trump is still alive. Further proof there is no God.”

Jesus loves you. Despite your evil mindset. — Joshua B (@Jbatman02) November 19, 2023

The Trump family faced similarly disparaging comments after Judge Maryanne Trump Barry passed away earlier this week. Some users on Twitter hinted at the wrong Trump passing or made disrespectful guesses about the cause of death.

Another one of the tweets fueling “Wrong Trump” on trends, asking God to end Donald Trump’s life, too. Again, tomorrow they’ll be back to preaching about decency and claim moral superiority. https://t.co/ppMR3tecpT — Rich Baris “The People’s Pundit” (@Peoples_Pundit) November 13, 2023

Trump, in his message, paid his respects to Rosalynn Carter’s legacy as a devoted first lady and humanitarian.

“Melania and I join all Americans in mourning the loss of Rosalynn Carter. She was a devoted First Lady, a great humanitarian, a champion for mental health, and a beloved wife to her husband for 77 years, President Carter,” Trump said.

“Our prayers are with the former president, the Carter family, and the entire community of Plains, Georgia, that she loved so much!” he added.

Former First Lady Melania Trump also honored Rosalynn Carter in a separate statement. “Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother. We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country,” she said on Twitter.