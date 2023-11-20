Quantcast
Monday, November 20, 2023

Dems May Not Need Brokered Convention to Pull Biden Bait-and-Switch

'I want to thank him. He’s been one hell of a governor, man. Matter of fact, he can be anything he wants—he could have the job I’m looking for...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Biden and Gavin Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden share a moment. / PHOTO: AP

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) As President Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to plummet and Democrat animus against him builds, questions concerning his replacement.

Growing speculation has centered upon California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the favored choice to take up Biden’s mantle, particularly after a comment by Biden earlier this week.

“I want to thank him. He’s been one hell of a governor, man,” Biden said. “Matter of fact, he can be anything he wants—he could have the job I’m looking for.”

A Twitter thread from an anonymous lawyer who writes under the name “Techno Fog,” brought attention to a rule established by the Democratic National Committee in 2022 that would allow Newsom to step in without the need for a primary campaign or vote.

In the “event of a death, resignation or disability of a nominee of the Party for President,” the DNC has sole authority to fill the vacancy, as long as it occurs after the convention in that election year.

If Biden resigned now, the rules would require the DNC to host a nominating convention to vote on a new candidate. If no favorite candidate emerged from the votes by the delegates, the convention would be considered “brokered” and the vote would be taken again, with privileges extended to the candidates.

In what appears to be an attempt to avoid that process altogether, the DNC might push Biden’s resignation on his declining health—or polling numbers—leaving an open seat for the DNC to gift to Newsom.

Techno Fog also noted that Newsom refused to give definite answers about a presidential run in recent interviews.

Biden’s disapproval rating hit 56% in a Nov. 4 poll.

Given the situation in the White House and the fact that Newsom’s final term as governor ending in 2026, many believe he is attempting to capitalize on his current momentum to land a presidential seat.

Newsom’s recent visit to China, as well as him playing host to Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, may be some of the more prominent moves of his “shadow campaign.”

