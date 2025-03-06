Quantcast
Thursday, March 6, 2025

Jan. 6 Prosecutor Stabbed a Confidential Informant

'It appears that Mr. Sharp attempted to leverage his status as a confidential informant and role as a witness to receive favorable treatment for his own criminal cases...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Patrick Scruggs
Patrick Scruggs / PHOTO: Pinella County Sheriff's Office

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In September 2023, former U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs, who prosecuted numerous peaceful Jan. 6 protestors, was arrested for allegedly stabbing someone who crashed into his car that morning.

It turns out, the man Scruggs stabbed was a confidential informant, according to recent updates in his case.

The information about Scruggs’s victim was reported by the Tampa Bay Times about two months ago. The newspaper reported that Scruggs’s lawyers filed a court motion to find out more material about the victim, Blake Sharp, including about his background as a snitch.

“Scruggs’ defense attorneys noted two prior encounters Sharp had with law enforcement where he likewise claimed to have high blood sugar, but officers believed he was under the influence of drugs,” the Times reported in January.

“Not long before the stabbing, Sharp said he’d called Carlos Cruz, an investigator with the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office. Sharp admitted he’d worked with Cruz as a confidential informant, according to his testimony,” the Times reported.

“I aided them in busting a lot of fentanyl dealers,” Sharp testified, according to the Times.

The motion filed by Scruggs’s lawyers further says that “it appears that Mr. Sharp attempted to leverage his status as a confidential informant and role as a witness to receive favorable treatment for his own criminal cases.”

Scruggs reportedly still faces trial in May. He was going to stand trial in February, but his case was again delayed, according to Jan. 6 protestor Adam Johnson, now known as the “Lectern Guy” for the famous photo of him carrying then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the Capitol rotunda. Scruggs prosecuted Johnson.

According to reports, Scruggs is accused of stabbing a driver who hit his car following another collision in Florida around 9:30 a.m. on a Tuesday morning.

“Troopers said Scruggs got out of his car and approached the man’s vehicle. He broke a window, then stabbed the driver repeatedly using a pocketknife,” Tampa’s local NBC affiliate reported at the time.

“The couple tried to intervene, but Scruggs tried to stab them. They were able to flee,” the news station added. “An officer who was passing by the scene stopped to help and was able to detain Scruggs and call for backup.”

Scruggs was reportedly arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and armed burglary. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where was released 10 hours later on a $65,000 bond.

Scruggs reportedly worked as an U.S. Attorney in their Criminal Division from September 2012 to April 2023. The Justice Department did not say why he left.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Israel is Exposed for Spying on the Trump Administration
Trump Expects to Receive Brief on His Would-Be Assassins Next Week

