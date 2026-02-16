Monday, February 16, 2026

Trump Endorses Florida Congresswoman Pushing Amnesty Bill

Trump posted on Truth Social giving Salazar his "Complete and Total Endorsement" for Florida's 27th Congressional District.

Posted by Jose Nino
Maria Salazar
Maria Salazar / IMAGE: Maria Elvira Salazar via YouTube

(José Niño, Headline USA) President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Fl., for reelection on Tuesday, igniting immediate controversy over her sponsorship of immigration legislation that would provide legal status to millions of illegal aliens, according to social media posts and news coverage.

Trump posted on Truth Social giving Salazar his “Complete and Total Endorsement” for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. “Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar is doing a truly fantastic job representing the wonderful people of Florida’s 27th Congressional District!… María Elvira Salazar has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”, he proclaimed, as Fox News reported. The endorsement came alongside support for six other Florida Republican incumbents. 

Salazar thanked Trump on social media, listing priorities including restoring “dignity and order” to the immigration system, codifying border security, driving down housing costs, protecting American jobs, and confronting socialism and dictators.

The backlash centers on Salazar’s signature proposal, the DIGNIDAD Act of 2025, which she introduced with Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-TX, on July 15, 2025. DIGNIDAD stands for Dignity for Immigrants while Guarding our Nation to Ignite and Deliver the American Dream Act. The Spanish language acronym itself has drawn criticism from restrictionists at the Center for Immigration Studies. 

Key provisions include green cards for an estimated 2.5 to 2.7 million unauthorized immigrants who arrived before January 2, 2021 as minors, and “Dignity Status” offering work permits and deportation protection for approximately 11.8 million unauthorized immigrants who arrived before January 1, 2021. Participants must pass background checks, pay $7,000 in restitution over seven years, pay back taxes, and purchase health insurance. The bill excludes citizenship and federal benefits.

The Center for Immigration Studies calculates the legislation would increase legal immigration by 55 percent, adding over five million people during the next decade. The bill has attracted 39 bipartisan co-sponsors including 19 Republicans.

The endorsement provoked swift backlash from populist conservatives. Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene stated “She supports illegals more than most Democrats. His endorsements are an insult to his base.” 

Salazar defended herself directly, responding to Greene, “Marjorie, you’re starting to sound like Laura Loomer. Not telling the truth. And you know it. It’s DIGNITY, not AMNESTY.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

