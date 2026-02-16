Trump Endorses Florida Congresswoman Pushing Amnesty Bill

(José Niño, Headline USA) President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Fl., for reelection on Tuesday, igniting immediate controversy over her sponsorship of immigration legislation that would provide legal status to millions of illegal aliens, according to social media posts and news coverage.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump just ENDORSED Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27), the PRO-AMENSTY RINO pushing the "DIGNIDAD (that's SPANISH for Dignity) ACT" for illegal aliens! That's right, the amnesty act has a Spanish title. She's got an F Liberty Score (46%) from Conservative Review. DO… pic.twitter.com/dRkPPVCl52 — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) February 11, 2026

Trump posted on Truth Social giving Salazar his “Complete and Total Endorsement” for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. “Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar is doing a truly fantastic job representing the wonderful people of Florida’s 27th Congressional District!… María Elvira Salazar has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”, he proclaimed, as Fox News reported. The endorsement came alongside support for six other Florida Republican incumbents.

Salazar thanked Trump on social media, listing priorities including restoring “dignity and order” to the immigration system, codifying border security, driving down housing costs, protecting American jobs, and confronting socialism and dictators.

Thank you, President Trump @POTUS, for your support. I will continue to proudly represent FL-27 in Congress and fight for what our community deserves: ✅ Restore dignity and order to our immigration system

✅ Codify strong, permanent border security

✅ Drive down housing costs… pic.twitter.com/9KsFyL6Omw — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) February 11, 2026

The backlash centers on Salazar’s signature proposal, the DIGNIDAD Act of 2025, which she introduced with Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-TX, on July 15, 2025. DIGNIDAD stands for Dignity for Immigrants while Guarding our Nation to Ignite and Deliver the American Dream Act. The Spanish language acronym itself has drawn criticism from restrictionists at the Center for Immigration Studies.

Key provisions include green cards for an estimated 2.5 to 2.7 million unauthorized immigrants who arrived before January 2, 2021 as minors, and “Dignity Status” offering work permits and deportation protection for approximately 11.8 million unauthorized immigrants who arrived before January 1, 2021. Participants must pass background checks, pay $7,000 in restitution over seven years, pay back taxes, and purchase health insurance. The bill excludes citizenship and federal benefits.

The Center for Immigration Studies calculates the legislation would increase legal immigration by 55 percent, adding over five million people during the next decade. The bill has attracted 39 bipartisan co-sponsors including 19 Republicans.

The endorsement provoked swift backlash from populist conservatives. Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene stated “She supports illegals more than most Democrats. His endorsements are an insult to his base.”

Salazar defended herself directly, responding to Greene, “Marjorie, you’re starting to sound like Laura Loomer. Not telling the truth. And you know it. It’s DIGNITY, not AMNESTY.”

Marjorie, you’re starting to sound like Laura Loomer. Not telling the truth. And you know it. It’s DIGNITY, not AMNESTY. I’ll say it again: dignity, not amnesty, even for the people working in your own construction company. YOU said it yourself:

“We cannot be rounding up every… https://t.co/n18Z4ZtWWL — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) February 11, 2026

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino