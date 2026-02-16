Former Project Veritas Board Member Admits to Being an FBI Informer

(José Niño, Headline USA) James O’Keefe released explosive hidden camera footage on Tuesday showing Matthew Tyrmand, a former Project Veritas board member, admitting he served as an FBI and Southern District of New York informant while providing information about O’Keefe and conservative organizations.

CAUGHT ON HIDDEN CAMERA: Former Project Veritas Board Member @MatthewTyrmand Admits To Being An FBI/SDNY Informant Against Conservative Organizations, James O’Keefe, Threatens to Murder O'Keefe, And Puts Rifle Bullets In O'Keefe's Heart On The Front Of His Book “Breakthrough”.… pic.twitter.com/ZnL9vRkj2J — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 10, 2026

The undercover video captures Tyrmand making shocking admissions and violent threats against O’Keefe, who was indefinitely suspended from Project Veritas on February 6, 2023. According to his tweet, O’Keefe founded the conservative investigative organization in his father’s garage at age 25 while on probation and built it into a 75 person, $25 million newsroom over 14 years.

“I’ve already fed the Southern District tons of sh*t on him,” Tyrmand stated on the hidden recording, referring to O’Keefe. He also boasted about having “a thousand sources in the DOJ and CIA I talk to all the time.”

The footage shows Tyrmand making explicit death threats. “I would kill him. Because he is one of the most evil people I’ve ever known,” Tyrmand said about O’Keefe. The conservative journalist displayed a copy of his book “Breakthrough” that had been shot through with rifle bullets, specifically through the heart area where O’Keefe’s image appears on the cover.

According to a Washington Post report, O’Keefe’s supporters blamed his 2023 removal on what they called a “coup” orchestrated by Tyrmand, who was labeled the “ringleader” behind the internal effort to force O’Keefe out.

The Project Veritas board accused O’Keefe of financial malfeasance, alleging he spent lavishly on personal luxuries including $14,000 on a charter flight to fix his boat and over $150,000 on private car services. An internal staff memo signed by employees called him a “power drunk tyrant.”

The undercover journalist who met with Tyrmand recorded him over several months. On the tapes, Tyrmand acknowledged he could lose his brokerage license and face criminal civil torts for violating his non-disclosure agreement and leaking information about a company called Petrogen. His BrokerCheck report shows employment with Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. in New York.

Tyrmand also disclosed how he has advised and solicited investments for several companies, including pharmaceutical firms, while serving on the Project Veritas board. These companies include Cathaid Inc., Leicester, MTTC1 Venture, Matt Tyrmand LLC, and ClaimFound.

After gathering the footage, O’Keefe and his team traveled to Miami Beach to personally confront Tyrmand on camera in a classic O’Keefe style ambush. In the confrontation video, O’Keefe directly accuses Tyrmand of being “a rat” who went to the FBI and served as an SDNY confidential informant.

When asked why he did it, Tyrmand responds “Truth, justice, and the American way.” before trailing off.

O’Keefe filed a restraining order against Tyrmand in Palm Beach County, Florida, citing the threats and the bullet riddled book. After his 2023 departure from Project Veritas, O’Keefe founded a rival organization called O’Keefe Media Group.

As Headline USA previously reported, Project Veritas and O’Keefe have been locked in litigation since the split, with the organization suing him over alleged misuse of funds and employee mistreatment. O’Keefe has long maintained his ouster was never adequately explained.

“At some point, denial collapses when you can see their lips moving as they admit to it,” O’Keefe stated in announcing the footage on Twitter.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino