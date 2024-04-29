Quantcast
Monday, April 29, 2024

Patriot Front Keeps Marching as Leader Defaults in Another Lawsuit

This marks at least the second time Rousseau has defaulted in a civil lawsuit...

Posted by Ken Silva
Patriot Front leader Thomas Rousseau
Patriot Front leader Thomas Rousseau. PHOTO: Screenshot

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Patriot Front was out and about over the weekend in Charleston, West Virginia, sparking the regular online commentary about whether the right-wing nationalist group is comprised of “feds.”

At front and center of the Charleston march was Patriot Front leader Thomas Rousseau, who was recently arrested—under extremely dubious charges—for his participation in the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally.

That criminal charge isn’t the only legal woe for Rousseau. Last week, a judge entered a notice of default against Rousseau in a civil lawsuit he and the Patriot Front face from a man who claims he was assaulted by the group—an allegation vigorously denied by Patriot Front lawyer Jason Lee Van Dyke.

According to some of the plaintiffs suing the Patriot Front, Rousseau had gone “underground” in an attempt to avoid the civil litigation.

Plaintiffs were finally able to find Rousseau when he was arrested for his Charlottesville involvement—serving him with the lawsuit personally at McLennan County Jail in Waco, Texas.

But even after being served, Rousseau declined to answer the lawsuit, leading to a judge finding him to be in default—meaning that Rousseau is now barred from defending himself.

This marks at least the second time Rousseau has defaulted in a civil lawsuit. He also defaulted last July in a civil lawsuit against the Patriot Front for vandalizing a mural honoring black tennis star Arthur Ashe.

It’s not clear why Rousseau has chosen not to answer the lawsuits when some of his codefendants and fellow Patriot Front members have mounted defenses. While attorney Jason Lee Van Dyke has called the lawsuits frivolous, the Patriot Front hasn’t responded to questions from this reporter about Rousseau’s defaults.

It hasn’t been all bad news for Rousseau. Last October, an Idaho judge tossed a case against him that stemmed from June 2022, when 31 members of the right-wing nationalist group were arrested after someone reported seeing people loading into a U-Haul van like “a little army” at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene.

The judge tossed that case after prosecutors flaunted rules that required them to provide the defendant with possibly exculpatory evidence.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump-Backed Mayor Wins Utah GOP Support to Replace Romney, but Primary Foes Await
Next article
CNN Heaps Praise on Kamala, Defends Cackle as Biden Continues to Trail in Polls

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com