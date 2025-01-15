Quantcast
Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Cruz Slams Pro-Commie Dems Saying ‘Screw You,’ Predicts Trump’s First Move on Cuba

'I believe this determination will be reversed next week. I fully expect next week...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz / PHOTO: Bethany Blankley, The Center Square

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed pro-communist Democrats saying “screw you” through outgoing President Joe Biden’s removal of Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism on Tuesday.

On Wednesday’s episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, the senator predicted that President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, would reverse the Biden administration’s last-minute move relinquishing Cuba from its rightful status as a dangerous, pro-terror country.

“I believe this determination will be reversed next week. I fully expect next week,” Cruz said, mentioning that he believes Rubio will be confirmed the same day as Trump’s inaugeration on Monday.

Cruz clarified that Biden’s removal of Cuba’s state sponsor of terrorism designation was mostly symbolic, as the lame duck Democrat must know Trump would not leave such an anti-American order in place.

The senator added, “This is not gonna be a fundamental shift in U.S. policy. This  is just Biden saying ‘screw you’ on the way out.”

Cruz, whose father fled Cuba after being thrown in the country’s prison at age 17, said the Biden administration “stands with communists” and thinks “they are really cute and lovely.”

“This is yet another manifestation of Biden and Harris’s and Democrats’s contempt for democracy. And in the closing hours, they’re trying to do everything they can to make it difficult for the Trump administration and to just say ‘screw you’ to the voters in November who gave a clear and unequivocal mandate,” he said.

Cruz first reacted to the Biden administration’s “appeasement of the Cuban regime” in a statement posted on X.

“Today’s decision is unacceptable on its merits. The terrorism advanced by the Cuban regime has not ceased,” the Texas senator’s statement read in part. “I will work with President Trump and my colleagues to immediately reverse and limit the damage from this decision.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Coca-Cola CEO Gifts Trump a Special Drink
Next article
Trump, DeSantis Reunite w/ Golf Round as GOP Looks to Fill Senate Vacancy

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com