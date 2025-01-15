Cruz Slams Pro-Commie Dems Saying ‘Screw You,’ Predicts Trump’s First Move on Cuba

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed pro-communist Democrats saying “screw you” through outgoing President Joe Biden’s removal of Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism on Tuesday.

On Wednesday’s episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, the senator predicted that President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, would reverse the Biden administration’s last-minute move relinquishing Cuba from its rightful status as a dangerous, pro-terror country.

Hegseth Shines at Hearing, a Shocking Child Rape Scandal in the UK & Biden Excuses Cuban Sponsored Terrorism. @benfergusonshow and I break it all down on this important episode of Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts. https://t.co/7BpHUmZSfx — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 15, 2025

“I believe this determination will be reversed next week. I fully expect next week,” Cruz said, mentioning that he believes Rubio will be confirmed the same day as Trump’s inaugeration on Monday.

Cruz clarified that Biden’s removal of Cuba’s state sponsor of terrorism designation was mostly symbolic, as the lame duck Democrat must know Trump would not leave such an anti-American order in place.

The senator added, “This is not gonna be a fundamental shift in U.S. policy. This is just Biden saying ‘screw you’ on the way out.”

Cruz, whose father fled Cuba after being thrown in the country’s prison at age 17, said the Biden administration “stands with communists” and thinks “they are really cute and lovely.”

Communism is vicious. Marxism is evil. My family experienced this firsthand in Cuba. pic.twitter.com/u7KXs5nbg8 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) November 21, 2023

“This is yet another manifestation of Biden and Harris’s and Democrats’s contempt for democracy. And in the closing hours, they’re trying to do everything they can to make it difficult for the Trump administration and to just say ‘screw you’ to the voters in November who gave a clear and unequivocal mandate,” he said.

Cruz first reacted to the Biden administration’s “appeasement of the Cuban regime” in a statement posted on X.

RELEASE:

My statement on Biden Admin Cuba decisionhttps://t.co/bv4mdXr8sQ pic.twitter.com/ISo2waCEce — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 14, 2025

“Today’s decision is unacceptable on its merits. The terrorism advanced by the Cuban regime has not ceased,” the Texas senator’s statement read in part. “I will work with President Trump and my colleagues to immediately reverse and limit the damage from this decision.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.