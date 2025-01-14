DeSantis Warns ‘Resistance’ They Could Be Fired for Defying Trump Policies

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., warned Monday that officials who dare work to subvert President-elect Donald Trump’s illegal immigration policies would lose their jobs.

DeSantis signaled during a press conference that he would be one of Trump’s most loyal allies on mass deportations, declaring his authority to fire certain government workers who refuse to comply with the president-elect’s agenda.

🚨 HOLY SH*T. Governor Ron DeSantis just said he might FIRE certain public officials who do not obey Trump's deportations. "I have the authority, with respect to certain officials, to suspend them from office if they are neglecting their duties." Florida is going to be one of… pic.twitter.com/G2IS93dnNT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 13, 2025

“I have the authority with respect to certain officials to suspend them from their office if they are neglecting their duties. And that’s an authority that I have invoked when it’s been appropriate in the past,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis called a special legislative session Monday to prepare for Trump’s incoming crackdown on illegal migrants.

The Florida governor revealed that his office had been working with Trump’s transition team in the weeks leading up to the inauguration on Jan. 20, adding that he recently visited the incoming president at Mar-a-Lago.

“This is the time to get it right once and for all,” DeSantis told reporters.

Today, I called for a special session of the Florida legislature the week of January 27 to prepare Florida to lead on the Trump Administration’s deportation program. We will allocate resources and ensure state and local officials in Florida are supporting these efforts.



We have… pic.twitter.com/glzTXeNndD — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 13, 2025

He spoke about looting that has occurred at homes and businesses destroyed by the California fires, saying illegal migrants who pillaged burned properties “need to be sent back immediately.”

DeSantis’s strong support for Trump juxtaposes that of Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., who vowed to be the “resistance” to the Republican’s second term. Ignoring billions of dollars in damage caused by his state’s raging wildfires, California Democrats reached a $50 million deal Monday to be a thorn in the side of the Trump administration, Politico reported on Monday

Approximately $25 million of the deal is allocated toward fending off Trump’s mass deportation efforts, according to the outlet.

Gavin Newsom: I want our president to succeed. Our job, my job isn’t to wake up every single day and get a crowbar and try to put it in the spokes of the wheel of the Trump administration Also Gavin Newsom: Here is 50 MILLION taxpayer dollars to be used as a crowbar to try to… pic.twitter.com/q7AmWeuorE — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 13, 2025

“This funding agreement cements California’s readiness to serve as as a bulwark against Trump’s extremist agenda,” the state’s Democrat Senate Budget Chair Scott Wiener said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.