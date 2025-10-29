Trump Denies FEMA Aid to Rural Maryland After Argentina Bailout

(José Niño, Headline USA) The Trump administration rejected federal disaster assistance for two predominantly White, Republican Maryland counties devastated by flooding, even as it approved a $20 billion bailout for Argentina and billions more for overseas allies, according to a report by Information Liberation.

The United States has spent approximately $21.7 billion supporting Israel since October 7, 2023, per a report by Brown University. Since 2022, Congress has approved roughly $175 billion in aid for Ukraine, according to a report by the Council on Foreign Relations.

By comparison, these Maryland communities are requesting a fraction of those sums.

“Allegany and Garrett County submitted for $80 million worth of damages and infrastructure for public assistance,” FOX 5 Washington DC reported. “FEMA estimated the damage was more than $33 million — that’s nearly three times the amount needed to qualify for federal aid in Maryland.”

Nevertheless, the Trump administration rejected their appeal last week, leaving both counties without federal resources, as the Washington Post reported.

“On the same day FEMA informed Maryland it would receive no federal aid, Trump rapid-fire posted congratulatory messages to a number of other states that did receive disaster relief Some of those states received far less help than Maryland had asked for, and Trump suggested that he was motivated to provide assistance to states that had supported him in past elections,” the Washington Post observed.

“I just spoke with Governor Mike Kehoe, of the Great State of Missouri, and told him that I am approving $2.5 Million Dollars in individual assistance after severe storms, high winds, large hail, flash flooding, and tornadoes, which occurred earlier this year,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I won ‘The Show Me State’ three times in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and it is my Honor to deliver for these incredible Patriots!”

Trump published similar posts about Alaska, Nebraska, and North Dakota.

The floods that swept through Allegany and Garrett counties in May left hundreds of swamped homes and businesses, washed-out roads, blocked storm drains and wrecked sewage systems. More than 200 students and staff had to be evacuated by boat from an elementary school. Much of the damage was concentrated in small towns along Georges Creek, like Westernport, Maryland, which has a population of about 1,812 and an annual budget of roughly $2 million.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino