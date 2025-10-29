Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Bill Gates Under Investigation for Funneling Millions to Chinese Groups

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Bill Gates
Bill Gates / IMAGE: Today via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Bill Gates’s controversial Gates Foundation is under congressional investigation following reports that it funneled millions of dollars to groups tied to the Chinese Communist Party and its military, potentially violating U.S. law. 

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced the probe Monday in a letter to Mark Suzman, the Gates Foundation’s chief executive officer. 

U.S. tax law prohibits nonprofit organizations from funding foreign governments, and potential violations could result in the revocation of tax-exempt status. 

The letter, signed by Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, cited a Washington Examiner report that the foundation has directed “$11.7 million into various arms of China’s communist-controlled government” since 2023. 

Among those funded is a corporation that received $2 million and which the War Department has determined “works with the Chinese military.” The foundation also provided $6.7 million “to state-run universities that help prop up Chinese President Xi Jinping’s regime,” according to the report. 

IRS filings show the nonprofit granted $23 million in funding to over 20 different Chinese entities, “some of which were labeled as ‘foreign governments,’” Grassley wrote. 

Grassley demanded that Suzman confirm whether the Examiner’s reporting is accurate. He also demanded to know how many foreign projects the organization has funded over the past five years and what criteria the Gates Foundation uses to determine which foreign initiatives it supports. 

The letter did not set a specific deadline for a response but referred Suzman to Grassley’s staff to schedule follow-up discussions. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fox News Van Bomber Was a Left-Wing Anarchist

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com