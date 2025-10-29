Bill Gates Under Investigation for Funneling Millions to Chinese Groups

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Bill Gates’s controversial Gates Foundation is under congressional investigation following reports that it funneled millions of dollars to groups tied to the Chinese Communist Party and its military, potentially violating U.S. law.

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced the probe Monday in a letter to Mark Suzman, the Gates Foundation’s chief executive officer.

U.S. tax law prohibits nonprofit organizations from funding foreign governments, and potential violations could result in the revocation of tax-exempt status.

The letter, signed by Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, cited a Washington Examiner report that the foundation has directed “$11.7 million into various arms of China’s communist-controlled government” since 2023.

Among those funded is a corporation that received $2 million and which the War Department has determined “works with the Chinese military.” The foundation also provided $6.7 million “to state-run universities that help prop up Chinese President Xi Jinping’s regime,” according to the report.

IRS filings show the nonprofit granted $23 million in funding to over 20 different Chinese entities, “some of which were labeled as ‘foreign governments,’” Grassley wrote.

Grassley demanded that Suzman confirm whether the Examiner’s reporting is accurate. He also demanded to know how many foreign projects the organization has funded over the past five years and what criteria the Gates Foundation uses to determine which foreign initiatives it supports.

The letter did not set a specific deadline for a response but referred Suzman to Grassley’s staff to schedule follow-up discussions.