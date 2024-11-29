Quantcast
Thursday, November 28, 2024

Trump Delivers Hilarious Thanksgiving Message in Annual Tradition

'Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Trump Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons a Thanksgiving turkey at a White House ceremony in 2019 / IMAGE: C-SPAN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump has proven to be an inclusive leader, humorously acknowledging the “Radical Left Lunatics” in his Thanksgiving message. 

The message, posted Thursday on Truth Social and X, continues Trump’s annual tradition of blending sharp criticism with lighthearted greetings, as reported first by the New York Post. 

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country,” Trump began, “but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” 

He added, “Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!” 

In his 2023 Thanksgiving message, Trump slammed Manhattan judge Arthur Engoron as “psycho.” 

The comment followed Engoron’s infamous ruling in favor of New York Attorney General Letitia James in her civil case against the Trump Organization. 

“Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has let Murder & Violent Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE,” Trump wrote, according to the Post.

He later continued, “The Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a “Pyscho,” Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & Me, by purposely Valuing my Asserts at a ‘tiny’ Fraction of what they are really worth…” 

