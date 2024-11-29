Pro-Hamas Activists Arrested at Macy’s NYC Thanksgiving Parade

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Pro-Hamas protesters decided to ruin this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City by protesting in the middle of it.

The New York Post reported that police officers arrested approximately 25 Israel-hating activists. Some activists resisted arrest, while others willfully walked away with the officers.

The police told the news source that the protesters entered the parade route at West 55th Street and Fifth Avenue, stopping the Ronald McDonald balloon around 9:25 a.m.

New Yorkers who were already not in the mood on Thursday because of the rain booed and screamed at the leftists.

“Get the h-ll out of here!” one of the people who attended the parade screamed.

Before the police officers removed them, activists were sitting in the parade’s path, displaying signs like “Don’t celebrate genocide!”

The activists were able to disrupt the parade only for five minutes.

”This is disgusting,” a Brooklyn cop told the Post. “There are times and places to peacefully protest, but not the Thanksgiving day parade. This a day for families to enjoy and not be interrupted by these a–holes.”

New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams, also criticized the pro-Hamas activists, calling them “Grinches” and saying one day before the parade that they wouldn’t be able to ruin the parade for people.

“I really want to take the moment to tell those Grinches that believe they are going to disrupt the parade that it is not going to happen,” he said on Wednesday.

City Hall spokeswoman Kayla Mamelak called this year’s disruption “disrespectful.”

“Interrupting New York City’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to protest a conflict overseas is disrespectful and accomplishes absolutely nothing,” Mamelak said. “They have won over no one and, instead, have just disrupted a fun day for thousands.”

People on Twitter, like independent journalists Talia Jane and Oliya Scootercaster, also reported on the recent news, calling the protesters “autonomous anti-genocide activists.”

BREAKING: Autonomous anti-genocide activists bring the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to a grinding halt after blockading the McDonald’s float for a second year in a row. pic.twitter.com/Aj6XRsUF9T — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) November 28, 2024

BREAKING: Macy's Parade DISRUPTED by 30 Protesters on Thanksgiving Parade Route in NYC Protesters hopped over the barricades and BLOCKED Macy's Thanksgiving parade while chanting "Free Palestine!" Multiple arrests by the NYPD, yesterday NYC Mayor announced a 'no tolerance'… pic.twitter.com/6IZHZTrLwn — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 28, 2024

Conservatives on Twitter also criticized the protesters for supporting the terrorist organization.

“I can’t f***ing wait for Trump to deport those idiots to Gaza. The ‘Free Palestine’ movement is the most anti-American movement in history,” @VividProwess wrote.

🚨BREAKING: Pro-Hamas fanatics disrupting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Free Palestine, motherfuckers!" I can't fucking wait for Trump to deport those idiots to Gaza. The "Free Palestine" movement is the most anti-American movement in history.pic.twitter.com/jUWPBp2Nfz — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) November 28, 2024

A self-described citizen journalist, wrote that the protesters should be put behind bars.

Did you see that the Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? STRAIGHT TO JAIL pic.twitter.com/gBteNrJkAa — Stu (@thestustustudio) November 28, 2024

Conservative lawyer Marina Medvin also responded to the recent news.

“Palestinian terror enthusiasts decided to ruin the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Because nothing frees ‘Palestine’ like making children cry,” she wrote.

Palestinian terror enthusiasts decided to ruin the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Because nothing frees “Palestine” like making children cry. pic.twitter.com/82eVU850mn — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 28, 2024

Last year, the pro-Hamas activists also protested at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, gluing themselves to the pavement.