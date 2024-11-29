Quantcast
Pro-Hamas Activists Arrested at Macy’s NYC Thanksgiving Parade

'Get the h-ll out of here...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Pro-Hamas protesters at Macy's Thanksgiving parade / PHOTO: @MarinaMedvin via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Pro-Hamas protesters decided to ruin this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City by protesting in the middle of it. 

The New York Post reported that police officers arrested approximately 25 Israel-hating activists. Some activists resisted arrest, while others willfully walked away with the officers.

The police told the news source that the protesters entered the parade route at West 55th Street and Fifth Avenue, stopping the Ronald McDonald balloon around 9:25 a.m.

New Yorkers who were already not in the mood on Thursday because of the rain booed and screamed at the leftists.

“Get the h-ll out of here!” one of the people who attended the parade screamed.

Before the police officers removed them, activists were sitting in the parade’s path, displaying signs like “Don’t celebrate genocide!”

The activists were able to disrupt the parade only for five minutes.

”This is disgusting,” a Brooklyn cop told the Post. “There are times and places to peacefully protest, but not the Thanksgiving day parade. This a day for families to enjoy and not be interrupted by these a–holes.”

New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams, also criticized the pro-Hamas activists, calling them “Grinches” and saying one day before the parade that they wouldn’t be able to ruin the parade for people.

“I really want to take the moment to tell those Grinches that believe they are going to disrupt the parade that it is not going to happen,” he said on Wednesday.

City Hall spokeswoman Kayla Mamelak called this year’s disruption “disrespectful.”

“Interrupting New York City’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to protest a conflict overseas is disrespectful and accomplishes absolutely nothing,” Mamelak said. “They have won over no one and, instead, have just disrupted a fun day for thousands.”

People on Twitter, like independent journalists Talia Jane and Oliya Scootercaster, also reported on the recent news, calling the protesters “autonomous anti-genocide activists.”

Conservatives on Twitter also criticized the protesters for supporting the terrorist organization.

“I can’t f***ing wait for Trump to deport those idiots to Gaza. The ‘Free Palestine’ movement is the most anti-American movement in history,” @VividProwess wrote.

A self-described citizen journalist, wrote that the protesters should be put behind bars.

Conservative lawyer Marina Medvin also responded to the recent news.

“Palestinian terror enthusiasts decided to ruin the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Because nothing frees ‘Palestine’ like making children cry,” she wrote.

Last year, the pro-Hamas activists also protested at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, gluing themselves to the pavement.

