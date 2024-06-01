Quantcast
Saturday, June 1, 2024

Trump Defense Lawyer Outlines Multiple Avenues for Overturning Verdict

'I think there’s a great likelihood [of the appeal being successful]...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump and Todd Blanche
Donald Trump and Todd Blanche / IMAGE: @realdonaldtrump via Truth Social

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Criminal defense attorney Michael O’Mara said on May 31, 2024, that there is a strong chance that Donald Trump’s legal team will overturn the guilty verdict against him in his sham trial in New York.

Trump’s appeal would be based on issues like the unprecedented nature of the case and Judge Juan Merchan not sequestering the jury, CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig and O’Mara said on CNN News Central, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“So I think the top grounds for appeal is the fact that we had a state court here, a state prosecutor, enforcing in part a federal election crime for the first time actually in U.S. history,” Honig said.

Honig then said that this is a very significant case because it has never happened in the history of the United States.

“We’ve never before seen a case where any state or county level prosecutor has charged, as part of their case, or as a sub-part of their case as a violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act. So this is the first time that’s happened. It was briefed to Judge Merchan. Judge Merchan said, ‘I find it okay, I find it acceptable under New York state law.’ But that‘s going to be issue 1A on the appeal. We don’t know what the answer will be. It’s unprecedented,” Honig said.

Host John Berman then asked O’Mara how “successful” the appeal could be.

“I think there’s a great likelihood, and the reason why is there are a number of issues. Elie brought one up. I have always complained about the way this jury was or was not handled during the trial. I think with the massive focus on this case they should have been sequestered. They certainly should have been sequestered during the deliberations. I think they should have been sequestered for the week before,” he said.

O’Mara then continued explaining what would happen next.

“At this point, they’ll find out who the jurors are. They will backtrack them to every house that they went to, to watch the billboards they saw, and the newsstands that passed by, so I have a real concern that the judge who has to ensure the freedom given by the jury process wasn’t because this jury was not well-protected. And that’s only one of one hundred,” he added.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Univ. of Chicago to Refund Student Tuition for COVID Shutdown in $5M Settlement
Next article
Alvin Bragg Summoned for Weaponization Hearing After Trump Verdict

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com