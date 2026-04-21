Trump Defends Iran War in Series of Posts on Truth Social

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump on Monday issued a series of posts on his Truth Social account defending his war with Iran and a potential diplomatic deal that he may reach with Tehran, though the state of the negotiations remains unclear.

The president started with a post where he said that the state of Israel didn’t talk him into launching the war, an apparent response to the reports and commentary about how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu played a major role in convincing Trump to launch the war.

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump launched the war after being briefed at the White House by Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, who made a series of claims that didn’t come true, including that Iran was ripe for regime change. But the report said that Trump was very hawkish on the issue and closely aligned with Netanyahu for many months, suggesting the US president didn’t need much convincing.

“Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did,” Trump said in his post. While he and Vice President JD Vance have framed the war as about preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb, there was no evidence either before the current war or the June 2025 war that Tehran was attempting to develop one.

Trump continued, “I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged. Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing – And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!”

A few hours later, the president insisted in another post that the deal he may make with Iran will be “FAR BETTER than the JCPOA,” referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that was signed during the Obama administration, something Trump campaigned strongly against in the 2016 election and later tore up in his first administration, leading to Iran increasing its uranium enrichment.

In a follow-up post, Trump responded to Democratic criticism of the timeline of his war, listing off the length of previous US conflicts. “Despite World War I lasting 4 years, 3 months, and 14 days, World War II lasting 6 years and 1 day, the Korean War lasting 3 years, 1 month, and 2 days, the Vietnam War lasting 19 years, 5 months, and 29 days, and Iraq lasting 8 years, 8 months, and 28 days, they like to say that I promised 6 weeks to defeat Iran, and actually, from the Military standpoint, it was far faster than that, but I’m not going to let them rush the United States into making a Deal that is not as good as it could have been,” he said.

The president rejected the idea that he was under pressure to make a deal, saying that “Time is not my adversary.” About a half hour later, Trump insisted that he’s winning the war and lashed out at media outlets for negative conflict.

“I’m winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing and, if you read the Fake News, like The Failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing the War,” he wrote.

In his final post of the afternoon, the president claimed many tankers were headed to the US to purchase oil due to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz. “The Iranian leadership has forced hundreds of Ships toward the United States, mostly Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to get their Oil — Thank you very much!” he said.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.