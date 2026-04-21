Tuesday, April 21, 2026

US Estimates Iran Has 70% of Pre-War Missile Stockpile, 60% of Launchers

Multiple US officials, citing intelligence and military estimates, told The New York Times that Iran has used the ceasefire to dig out its underground military sites that were blocked by rubble.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
iran missiles
Iran missiles / PHOTO: @realdonaldtrump via Twitter

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Despite claims that the US has significantly degraded Iran’s ballistic missile program, US intelligence estimates that Iran has access to the vast majority of its missiles and launchers.

Multiple US officials, citing intelligence and military estimates, told The New York Times that Iran has used the ceasefire to dig out its underground military sites that were blocked by rubble. The US believes that Iran now has access to 70% of its missiles, 60% of its launchers, and 40% of its drones.

The estimates conflict with the narrative coming out of the White House. Earlier this month, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed that Tehran’s missile program had been “functionally destroyed.”

While Iran has most of its missiles available after nearly two months of war, the US has strained its supply of offensive missiles and interceptors. After just two weeks of fighting, the US had used nearly half of its ATACMS and 40% of its THAAD interceptors.

The Pentagon is also facing shortages of Tomahawk missiles, JASSM, SM-3 missiles, and Patriot interceptors. At current production rates, it will take years to refill the American arms stockpiles.

President Donald Trump is threatening to break the ceasefire and attack Iran if Tehran does not agree to his peace proposal during talks on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

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