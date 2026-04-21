House Ethics Committee Releases List of 26 Members Investigated for Sexual Misconduct

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) The U.S. House Ethics Committee released a list of names of 26 current and former members of Congress who it’s investigated for sexual misconduct.

It did so after members of Congress have called for two members to be expelled, both from Florida: U.S. Reps. Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Republican Cory Mills, The Center Square reported.

Mills is the only member with an open investigation for “sexual misconduct and/or dating violence.” He currently has a restraining order against him issued by a Florida judge. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, filed a resolution to remove him from office, which failed.

The committee is expected to release its findings into Cherfilus-McCormick on Tuesday. She was found guilty of 25 ethics charges and is accused of stealing $5 million in FEMA funds. If she doesn’t resign, U.S. Rep. Gary Steube, R-Florida, says he will file an expulsion resolution and force a vote to have her removed from office.

The committee released the list after the majority in Congress voted against releasing the names of members who’ve used taxpayer funds to settle sexual harassment claims, The Center Square reported.

The committee said it did so because it is “dedicated to providing transparency for the American public.” It also says it is “dedicated to maintaining a congressional workplace free from sexual misconduct and ensuring that any individuals responsible for misconduct are held responsible for their behavior. There should be zero tolerance for sexual misconduct, harassment, or discrimination in the halls of Congress, or in any employment setting.”

The 26 members are listed chronologically, with the most recent resignations listed first.

All but one are men. One member was investigated twice. Half resigned.

Three members were investigated for House Page “sex and drugs investigation” and “sexual misconduct with a minor”:Reps. Gerry Studds, D-MA, and Daniel Crane, R-IL, in 1983 and Mark Foley, R-FL, in 2006.

The committee issued a “public report finding sexual misconduct violations” for Studds and Crane for having sex with teenage pages. Neither were expelled nor resigned. Congress censored them.

Foley resigned after it was made public that he sent sexually explicit emails to teenage pages. Congressional hearings were held, including then House Speaker Dennis Hastert, R-IL, testifying. Later, in 2016, a federal judge sentenced Hastert to 15 months in federal prison in a bank fraud case linked to allegations that he sexually abused teenage boys.

The remainder on the list include:

Former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-CA, resigned after an investigation was launched in 2026 for “sexual misconduct including with staffer.” Former Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-TX, resigned after an investigation was launched in 2025 for “sexual misconduct including with staffer.” Rep. Cory Mills, R-Florida, is currently being investigated for “sexual misconduct and/or dating violence.” Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, resigned after an investigation was launched in 2024 into “sexual misconduct with minor; solicitation of prostitution.” The committee issued a “public report finding sexual misconduct violations.” Former Rep. George Santos, R-NY, was investigated in 2023 for “sexual harassment of staffer.” The committee found “NO sexual misconduct violations.” Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-NC, was investigated in 2022 for “improper relationship with staffer.” The committee found “NO sexual misconduct violations.” Former Rep. Michael San Nicolas, D-Guam, was investigated in 2022 for “sexual relationship with staffer.” The committee found “NO sexual misconduct violations.” Former Rep. Tom Reed, R-NY, resigned in 2022 after an investigation was launched in 2021 for alleged sexual misconduct. Former Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-FL, was investigated in 2014 and 2020 for “sexual relationship with staffer.” The committee found “NO sexual misconduct violations.” Former Rep. Katie Hill, D-CA, resigned after an investigation was launched in 2019 for “sexual relationship with staffer.” Former Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-NV, was investigated in 2018 for “sexual harassment of campaign staffers and lobbyist.” After the committee found “sexual misconduct violations,” he refused to resign and did not run for reelection. Former Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-PA, resigned after an investigation was launched in 2018 for “sexual harassment of staffer.” Former Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-TX , resigned after an investigation was launched in 2018 for “sexual harassment of staffer.” Former Rep. Trent Franks, R-AZ, resigned after an investigation was launched in 2017 for “sexual harassment of staffer.” Former Rep. John Conyers, D-MI, resigned after an investigation was launched in 2017 for “sexual harassment of staffer.” Former Rep. Eric Massa, D-NY, resigned after an investigation was launched in 2010 for “sexual harassment of staffers.” Former Rep. Gary Condit, D-CA, resigned after an investigation was launched in 2001 for “sexual relationship with staffer.” Former Rep. Mel Reynolds, D-IL, resigned after an investigation was launched in 1995 for “sexual misconduct with minor.” Former Rep. Barney Frank, D-MA, was investigated in 1990 for “sexual misconduct involving prostitution and/or use of House gym.” The committee found “NO sexual misconduct violations.” Former Rep. Gus Savage, D-IL, was investigated in 1990 for “sexual harassment during official travel.” The committee found “sexual misconduct violations.” Former Rep. Jim Bates, D-CA, was investigated in 1989 for “sexual harassment of staffers.” After the committee found “sexual misconduct violations,” he was the first member of Congress to be sanctioned over sexual harassment allegations. Former Rep. Donald “Buz” Lukens, R-OH, was investigated in 1989 for “sexual misconduct with minor.” After the committee found “sexual misconduct violations,” he was later convicted of having sex with a minor and of bribery . Former Rep. Wayne Hays, D-OH, resigned after he was investigated in 1976 for “sexual relationship with staffer.”

The committee encourages “individuals who have been the victim of or who are otherwise aware of any sexual misconduct, regardless of whether they are a House employee,” to file a complaint.