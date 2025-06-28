WaPo Reporter Charged w/ Possessing Child Pornography

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro on Friday charged a Washington Post journalist with possession of child pornography after authorities allegedly found illicit material on his work computer.

Thomas LeGro, a deputy director of video for the leftist newspaper, was accused in charging documents of possessing at least 11 child abuse videos found during an FBI raid on his home.

According to court documents reviewed by Headline USA, the files were between January 2022 and January 2023 and include what prosecutors said were graphic scenes of men abusing prepubescent girls.

LeGro’s arrest stems from a long-running federal investigation that began in 2006, when the FBI launched a probe into E-Gold, a digital currency platform allegedly used by child pornography websites to sell memberships.

Several E-Gold profiles were allegedly tied to LeGro, prompting search warrants for the email addresses and his Verizon internet account.

Most of the charging documents remain under seal, leaving it unclear what action the DOJ took during the nearly two decades that followed. However, on June 24, 2025, Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya signed a search warrant for LeGro’s residence.

FBI agents executed the search on June 26 and seized multiple devices, including the files allegedly containing child sexual abuse material.

“During the execution of the search warrant agents observed what appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro’s work laptop was found,” the DOJ said Friday.

LeGro made his first court appearance the same day.

Social media users swiftly condemned LeGro’s alleged actions, with many pointing out the irony that he once won a Pulitzer for reporting on Roy Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct during his 2017 Senate run.