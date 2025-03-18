Trump Considers Retirement: ‘Such a Great Honor’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) President Donald Trump might be retiring from golf tournaments after his latest win in a post he shared to Truth Social on Sunday.

“I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor!” Trump wrote.



He continued to praise the event and staff at his golf course.

“The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club. I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the even. Such fun!”

Page Six reported in November 2024 the president was planning on pulling back regarding his golf game.

Trump has won similar golf events in the past. In January 2023 he had a similar post where he said he won the same event.

“Although many presidents have all played golf while in the White House, he’s telling all his golf buddies that he’s putting away his clubs to focus on the country,” anonymous insiders told the outlet.

The source added he was too busy for the sport.

“Between the security threats and the need to kick his administration into high gear, he says he doesn’t have enough time for golf the way he has had in the past,” the source continued.

The president is not the only Trump who is an avid golfer. His granddaughter Kai Trump plays competitively.

Kai Trump previously discussed how it is competing against her grandfather.

“Genuinely, he always gives me a run for my money. It’s pretty close,” Kai said in a July 2024 video. “He wins a lot of the time. I do have to say that. I’ve got to get better.”

The young Trump verbally committed to attend the University of Miami to play collegiate golf.