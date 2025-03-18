Prince Harry’s U.S. Immigration Records to be Released

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Prince Harry’s immigration documents are expected to be released by Tuesday after a judge ordered the information to be made public, according to the Daily Mail.

“The government has provided the court with its proposed redactions to the documents…those redactions appearing appropriate, the government is ORDERED to lodge on the docket the redacted versions of those documents no later than March 18, 2025,” Judge Carl Nichols ruled.

The judge gave the go ahead as allegations have long swirled regarding if Harry lied on his paperwork regarding drug use. In his book Spare, Harry admitted to cocaine use as well as other drugs.

“An admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told the New York Post in 2023. “That means Prince Harry’s visa should have been denied or revoked because he admitted to using cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs.”

The Heritage Foundation has long been fighting to get the documents released as they allege Harry and his former actress wife Meghan Markle could have received special treatment while trying to secure a visa.

Nichols originally denied the request in September 2024 and claimed Harry deserved a right to privacy.

The Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit against the Biden-led Department of Homeland Security after it refused a Freedom of Information request on Harry’s 2020 application.

It was revealed in February of this year the couple’s charitable foundation made a $250,000 donation to an organization run by then-President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden. The donation was made during the 2023-2024 tax year.

President Donald Trump previously said he would not deport the royal as Harry has bigger problems.

“I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone,” Trump said. “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”