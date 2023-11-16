Quantcast
Friday, November 17, 2023

Harvard Group Combats ‘Misinformation’ by Promoting Hamas Propaganda

‘What else would you do if there is an occupying power in your backyard beating the sh** out of your family…’

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Harvard
A tour group walks through the campus of Harvard University. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) The anti-Semitic group at Harvard University started working on combating media “misinformation” when it comes to the war between Israel and Palestine by promoting Hamas propaganda.

Last week, the Palestine Solidarity Committee criticized American news sources for pushing “misinformation” on the “violence in Gaza,” while urging its followers to instead get their news from Gazan “journalists,” who are “working on the ground to convey the reality of being Palestinian in Gaza right now.”

However, it was revealed that these “journalists” have been sharing false and misleading claims on the war, some of which came from Hamas itself. Nearly all of the suggested news sources from the group parroted the now-debunked Hamas claim that Israel bombed the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds of innocent civilians in the process.

The group also endorsed a news source that previously used years-old photos from Syria to blame Israel for using white phosphorus in its retaliatory attacks on Hamas.

On Oct. 18, 2023, the group organized a “die-in” protest that saw attendees shove and accost a first-year Israeli student at Harvard Business School who filmed the demonstration.

Harvard University graduate student Elom Tettey-Tamaklo, one of the attackers, was removed from his role as a freshman proctor after the footage of the incident was released.

In its list of “unbiased” journalists, the committee included anti-Semite Mohammed El-Kurd, who serves as the “Palestine correspondent” for the Nation. El-Kurd has praised Palestinian terrorists as “martyrs,” while calling Israelis “rabid dogs” and “sadistic barbaric neo-Nazi pigs that claim to be indigenous to our land.” He also argued that “Zionism is genocide.”

“What else would you do if there is an occupying power in your backyard beating the sh** out of your family? Of course, you’re gonna throw stones,” El-Kurd said, according to audio of the event reviewed by the Free Beacon.

