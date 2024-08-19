Trump Campaign Plans Huge Offensive to Win Battleground States

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) While Democrats appoint the unelected Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Donald Trump is going on offense in the swing states to draw a contrast between Harris’s far-left views and his pro-American views.

“The Trump campaign is going full bore against the Kamala campaign and highlighting all the disastrous policies she implemented for the last four years. She can’t hide from her radical record,” a Trump campaign official told Breitbart News.

On Aug. 19, 2024, Trump toured a Precision Custom Components factory in York, Pa., and Sen. J.D. Vance, R–Ohio, toured a DiSorb Systems Inc. factory to focus on Harris’s destructive economic and energy policies.

Then, on Aug. 20, 2024, Trump will fly to Michigan and Vance to Wisconsin to highlight Harris’s tolerance of crime, which has exploded all around the country, including these two battleground states.

Trump will meet with several sheriffs at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell, Mich., while Vance will give a speech at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisc.

Trump and Vance will visit the Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame in Asheboro, N.C., on Aug. 21, 2024, to tell what they plan to do about American national security. They also plan to talk about the stolen valor of Harris’s running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

On Aug. 22, 2024, while Harris talks to her comrades at the DNC, Trump will do her job by flying to the southern border in Montezuma Pass, Ariz., and meeting with National Border Patrol Council officials and sheriffs as well as victims of migrant crimes to address the disastrous consequences of the invasion from the border. Vance will do the same by visiting the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in Valdosta, Ga.

Trump will also visit Las Vegas on Aug. 23, 2024, highlighting his “no tax on tips” policy at a Mexican restaurant before he flies back to Arizona to participate in a rally at a Turning Point Action event in Glendale.

Trump also deployed top surrogates such as Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., among others, to Trump Tower Chicago to counter-message the Democrats’ propaganda all week.