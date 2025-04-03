Quantcast
Musk and Alleged Baby Mother Headed to Maury? Host Weighs In

'I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Elon Musk
Elon Musk / IMAGE: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Tech mogul Elon Musk and influencer Ashley St. Clair now have an open invitation from the nationally syndicated tabloid show Maury to finally settle the question of whether Musk is the father of St. Clair’s child. 

The invitation—issued Wednesday through an account seemingly affiliated with host Maury Povich—appeared to be a mocking response to the ongoing Musk-St. Clair drama that has social media on edge.

The duo allegedly welcomed a child in 2024, after briefly meeting in 2023. St. Clair claims Musk has been ignoring her calls and cut the child’s financial support by 60%, forcing her to sell her $100,000 Tesla vehicle. 

On Sunday, Musk responded to a video showing St. Clair selling the vehicle outside her Manhattan apartment, stating that he has willingly given millions to St. Clair despite not having confirmed the child’s paternity. 

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out,” Musk wrote via X. “No court order is needed.” He noted that he has given St. Clair $2.5 million in addition to vowing to send $500,000 per year. 

In response to Musk’s complaints, an X account called “The Maury Show” joined the drama with a simple challenge: “Wanna find out?” The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 800,000 views. 

While Musk has not responded to the challenge, such a show is unlikely to happen given that Maury was canceled in 2022, with only reruns airing on several networks. 

St. Clair has remained relatively silent this week, only firing back at Musk in a scathing X post: “Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. … America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.” 

Earlier in the weekend, she had spoken to reporters in Manhattan while handing over the keys to her Tesla to a Carvana salesperson. 

“I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” she said. 

Asked if Musk was being “vindictive” after she announced the child’s birth in February despite his wishes, she added: “Yeah, that’s his modus operandi, when women speak out.” 

When questioned about Musk’s potential reaction, she quipped, “You can check the stocks. I’m not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes.” 

