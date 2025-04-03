Quantcast
Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Report: Trump Is Preparing To Bomb Iran With Israel

Trump is also considering Iran's proposal for indirect negotiations but is building up forces in the Middle East to be ready to attack...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Iranian flag
A soccer fan holds a flag from Iran prior to the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comThe US and Israel are currently planning to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities, an attack that could happen in a “few weeks’ time,” Daily Mail columnist Dan Hodges reported on Wednesday.

Hodges wrote the report while in Tel Aviv and cited Israeli political, diplomatic, and military sources. He said the purpose of the strike would be to “eradicate the threat” posed by Iran’s “nuclear weapons program,” although there’s no evidence Tehran has a nuclear weapons program, a fact recently confirmed by US intelligence agencies.

A senior Israeli diplomatic source told Hodges that Trump’s presidency offers the best time to hit Iran. “From Israel’s perspective, with Trump in the White House, this represents the optimum moment to deal with Iran. There won’t be a better chance,” the official said.

Trump recently threatened to bomb Iran if a nuclear deal isn’t reached, and he has reportedly given Tehran a two-month deadline, which would end at the end of May. Iran responded to Trump by rejecting direct talks in the face of increasing US pressure, but Tehran has offered to hold indirect negotiations.

Axios reported on Wednesday that the White House is seriously considering Iran’s offer for indirect talks but is building up US forces in the Middle East to prepare for an attack on the Islamic Republic.

US officials told Axios that there is an internal debate in the White House between those who want to engage with the Iranians and those who would rather bomb Iran right away. The report reads: “If Trump decides the time is up, he will have a loaded gun at the ready.”

Recent US deployments to the Middle East have included an additional aircraft carrier, additional air assets, and sending more B-2 bombers to the US base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. According to Haaretz, the buildup is the largest offensive US deployment in the region since October 7, 2023.

The US buildup also comes amid a heavy US bombing campaign in Yemen, which Trump launched on March 15. The president has tied the airstrikes to Iran, saying each Houthi attack will be blamed on the Islamic Republic, even though US officials have acknowledged the Houthis act independently and have their own domestically-produced weapons supply.

A full-blown US-Israeli attack on Iran would likely provoke major Iranian missile attacks on US bases in the region, and things could escalate rapidly from there. In the face of US threats, a senior IRGC commander warned that the US has “10 bases in the region, particularly around Iran, and 50,000 troops based in there” and said the US is “sitting in a glass house.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Luigi Mangione Copycat Kills Pharmacy Worker in California

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com