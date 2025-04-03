Quantcast
Thursday, April 3, 2025

Florida’s New Congressman Once Celebrated the IDF Killing an American Citizen

'Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerrorist. #FireAway...'

Donald Trump and Randy Fine. PHOTO: Fine's Twitter/X
(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comA Florida state senator who once celebrated the Israeli military’s killing of an American citizen and has a history of calling for mass violence against Palestinians has won a special election for Mike Waltz’s seat in the House for Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Randy Fine, who received a strong endorsement from President Trump, is extremely pro-Israel and has a history of calling on social media for mass violence against Palestinians.

Fine’s win on Tuesday night has put a spotlight on some of his more egregious posts, including his giddy response to the killing of Aysenur Eyzi Eygi, a 26-year-old Turkish-American citizen who was gunned down by the IDF while peacefully protesting Israeli settlements in the West Bank last year.

Eygi was born in Turkey and moved to the US with her family before her first birthday. She was shot in the head by an IDF soldier, and investigations have found that she was standing peacefully about 200 meters away from Israeli troops during the incident.

“Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerrorist. #FireAway,” Fine wrote on X after Eygi’s killing.

In 2021, a user questioned Fine’s support for Israel and asked him how he “slept at night” and shared a picture of what appeared to be an infant killed by an airstrike. Fine replied, “Quite well, actually! Thanks for the pic!”

Since the Hamas attack on southern Israel and the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, Fine has repeatedly called for mass violence against Palestinians. “May the streets of Gaza run red with their blood,” Fine wrote on X on October 7, 2023.

In response to a video of President Trump discussing Israeli hostages in Gaza, Fine said, “So much for ‘innocent Palestinian civilians.’ #BombsAway.”

Fine has also equated all Palestinians with Hamas. “‘Palestinian’ = Hamas. #BombsAway,” he said in another post. He once said that “Palestinian” is ” just another word for Demon.”

Fine has called for Israel to cut off aid into Gaza and said it was “about time” when Israel imposed a total blockade on all goods entering the Strip last month. “Stop the trucks. Let them eat rockets. There are plenty of those. #BombsAway,” he said in a post in December 2023.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

