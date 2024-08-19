Kamala Hires Steele Dossier Mastermind Marc Elias to Try to Overturn Election Loss

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has arranged a legal team, including notorious left-wing lawyer Marc Elias, overseeing tens of thousands of lawyers who aim to “fortify” the results of the 2024 election, DNYUZ reported.

In response to Republicans, who aim to closely monitor polls this year to secure a free and fair election, Democrats intend to provide legal support to those challenged by Republican poll watchers, or help litigate recounts.

Leading the charge are Bob Bauer, a former lead legal counsel for President Joe Biden, and Dana Remus, Biden’s legal counsel during his 2020 campaign.

Remus, Bauer, and the others will now be joined by the Elias Law Group, a legal group with strong ties to various Democrat organizations, which previously served Harris during her failed 2020 primary run.

The group will focus on litigation in eight swing states—Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and New Hampshire—helping to oversee the election, including voter protection, recounts and general election litigation.

According to Remus, the group is largely familiar with its task, as most involved have worked “uninterrupted over the last four years, building strategic plans in key states, adding more talent and capacity, and preparing for all possible scenarios.”

Remus also noted that one of the group’s focuses will be getting people out to vote.

“This year, like in 2020, we have the nation’s finest lawyers at the table, ready to work together tirelessly to ensure our election will be free, fair and secure—and to ensure that all eligible voters will be able to cast their ballots, knowing their votes will be counted,” she added.

Though Harris’s legal team was already loaded with left-wing election lawyers, the addition of Elias speaks volumes about the group’s purpose, particularly given Elias’s role in overturning the results of many prior elections and his involvement in the Clinton campaign’s Steele Dossier scheme to sabotage Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Elias, the chief legal counsel for Clinton, officially commissioned the dossier from the Fusion GPS opposition-research firm, despite the fact that the former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele had already been discredited by the FBI and multiple media outlets.

Tellingly, the Elias Law Group is still on retainer with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Attorneys General Association and other leftist organizations.