Monday, August 19, 2024

OOPS: Democratic Party Forgets To Update Party Platform After Biden Coup

'In President Biden’s second term, he will continue selecting judges who will protect fundamental rights and who represent the diversity of the American experience...'

Posted by Elias Irizarry
President Joe Biden before addressing the nation from the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) In what’s growing to look like a violent and tumultuous Democratic National Convention in crime-filled Chicago, the Democratic Party unveiled its official party platform on Sunday.

Just one mistake: They forgot to update it following the coup against President Joe Biden to replace him with Vice President Kamala Harris, who has sought to distance herself from Biden and his policies.

“This election is a choice between two very different economic visions for America: Donald
Trump, who sees the world from his country club at Mar-a-Lago; and Joe Biden, who sees it
from kitchen tables in Scranton,” the document declares in its first paragraph.

The platform specifically mentions and alludes to a Biden second term at least 19 times, declaring steps that Biden planned to take if he was re-elected in November.

“In President Biden’s second term, he will continue selecting judges who will protect
fundamental rights and who represent the diversity of the American experience,” reads one section.

The party platform was drafted and approved on July 16, only 5 days before Biden was forced to withdraw from the race. The Democratic National Convention will vote to approve the platform on Monday.

“This platform was passed by the Platform Committee on July 16, prior to the President stepping aside. It makes a strong statement about the historic work that President Biden and Vice President Harris have accomplished hand-in-hand,” said a press release from the Democratic Party on Sunday.

The platform even praised Biden for his actions to secure the Southern border, which saw record-breaking illegal immigration and led to the historic Eagle Pass stand-off in Texas, and outlined his plans to secure the border.

Harris served as the border czar under Biden, a designation that has haunted her as she seeks to rebrand herself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor who will halt the border crisis.

“In President Biden’s second term, he will push Congress to provide the resources and authorities that we need to secure the border,” the document reads.

The Trump campaign was quick to respond to the unveiling of the platform.

“This platform—clearly crafted for a Biden second term — is an open admission that Kamala has no policies of her own. She has no plan to fix the litany of crises she’s created,” said Dylan Johnson, Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications.

“Kamala doesn’t even have a policy page on her website … She is simply a puppet to the same radical and insane class of socialists and communists who have been running the country into the ground under Biden.”

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
