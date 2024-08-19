OOPS: Democratic Party Forgets To Update Party Platform After Biden Coup

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) In what’s growing to look like a violent and tumultuous Democratic National Convention in crime-filled Chicago, the Democratic Party unveiled its official party platform on Sunday.

Just one mistake: They forgot to update it following the coup against President Joe Biden to replace him with Vice President Kamala Harris, who has sought to distance herself from Biden and his policies.

“This election is a choice between two very different economic visions for America: Donald

Trump, who sees the world from his country club at Mar-a-Lago; and Joe Biden, who sees it

from kitchen tables in Scranton,” the document declares in its first paragraph.

The Democratic Party Platform says this election is a choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 😂 https://t.co/QC8T4eJg9W pic.twitter.com/Pr7kGAe5cb — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) August 19, 2024

The platform specifically mentions and alludes to a Biden second term at least 19 times, declaring steps that Biden planned to take if he was re-elected in November.

“In President Biden’s second term, he will continue selecting judges who will protect

fundamental rights and who represent the diversity of the American experience,” reads one section.

The party platform was drafted and approved on July 16, only 5 days before Biden was forced to withdraw from the race. The Democratic National Convention will vote to approve the platform on Monday.

“This platform was passed by the Platform Committee on July 16, prior to the President stepping aside. It makes a strong statement about the historic work that President Biden and Vice President Harris have accomplished hand-in-hand,” said a press release from the Democratic Party on Sunday.

The platform even praised Biden for his actions to secure the Southern border, which saw record-breaking illegal immigration and led to the historic Eagle Pass stand-off in Texas, and outlined his plans to secure the border.

Harris served as the border czar under Biden, a designation that has haunted her as she seeks to rebrand herself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor who will halt the border crisis.

“In President Biden’s second term, he will push Congress to provide the resources and authorities that we need to secure the border,” the document reads.

NEW Kamala Harris for President has dropped a digital ad on immigration and Trump. Trump and his campaign — along with his super pac — have been largely been focused on an immigration, crime, border message. I posted those Trump ads earlier today on here. pic.twitter.com/gZXDJwMy8w — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 30, 2024

The Trump campaign was quick to respond to the unveiling of the platform.

“This platform—clearly crafted for a Biden second term — is an open admission that Kamala has no policies of her own. She has no plan to fix the litany of crises she’s created,” said Dylan Johnson, Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications.

“Kamala doesn’t even have a policy page on her website … She is simply a puppet to the same radical and insane class of socialists and communists who have been running the country into the ground under Biden.”

